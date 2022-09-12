Read full article on original website
Related
JSO responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a reported shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood on the Westside Thursday night. JSO says the incident happened near McDuff Avenue and Fitzgerald Street. Police are expected to give an update at 11:15 p.m.
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
Man arrested for murder in connection to body found in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a victim whose body was found Tuesday in a parking lot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, JSO responded to a parking lot off University Boulevard in reference to a body found. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man lying on the ground.
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
First Coast News
18-year-old injured in drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside
Police respond to drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: Leah Shields.
News4Jax.com
Man ‘cut with unknown object’ on Jacksonville’s Westside dies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man died Tuesday night after he was found in a home on Jacksonville’s Westside suffering from injuries and “life-saving measures were unsuccessful.”. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on 103rd Street just...
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
Man arrested following reported shooting, police search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after a shooting and large search, spanning from Monday until Wednesday, according to an arrest report. Fredrick Eugene Pierallini III, 26, is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence. PREVIOUS: Police: Arrest has been...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver slammed into the protective barrier in a fatal crash at Naval Air Station Jacksonville early on Thursday morning, officials said. “Usually people call the police they have help to come to the scene of the accident but who knows why he actually ran and now we’ll never know now,” said Becky Bellottie who manages a dollar general near the base.
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
First Coast News
JSO search day and night in Lakewood area
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it’s working an investigation near San Jose Blvd and Arcadia Drive. Neighbors saw a heavy police presence all night.
Jacksonville sheriff candidate debate focuses on crime reduction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff participated in an hour-long debate ahead of the November election. The big topics include crime, community interactions and budget. The event was held at Jacksonville Today or WJCT, in partnership with the Jacksonville Bar Association. There were moments where you could...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville neighborhood finally seeing homes connected to city sewer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have an update on the News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the City of Jacksonville’s Septic Tank Phaseout program. When completed, it will connect thousands of residents to city sewer services. There are three major projects underway -- in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhood....
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
First Coast News
Death penalty case against James Belcher back before jurors in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old convict is back on trial for the crime that sent him to Death Row 25 years ago: the 1996 rape and murder of a Jacksonville woman. James Belcher was sentenced to death for the murder and sexual battery of Jennifer Embry, a student at Florida Technical College. She was found strangled and sexually battered in the bathtub of her Westside townhome.
Comments / 5