ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
Action News Jax

Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside
First Coast News

JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver slammed into the protective barrier in a fatal crash at Naval Air Station Jacksonville early on Thursday morning, officials said. “Usually people call the police they have help to come to the scene of the accident but who knows why he actually ran and now we’ll never know now,” said Becky Bellottie who manages a dollar general near the base.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Death penalty case against James Belcher back before jurors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old convict is back on trial for the crime that sent him to Death Row 25 years ago: the 1996 rape and murder of a Jacksonville woman. James Belcher was sentenced to death for the murder and sexual battery of Jennifer Embry, a student at Florida Technical College. She was found strangled and sexually battered in the bathtub of her Westside townhome.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy