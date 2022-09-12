ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Denmark charges spy chief with leaking state secrets

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Denmark's state prosecutor said on Friday it had charged the head of the country's foreign intelligence unit Lars Findsen, who is currently suspended from his position, with leaking highly classified information.
