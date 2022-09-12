Read full article on original website
US climate envoy Kerry cautions against long-term gas projects in Africa
DAKAR, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry cautioned against investing in long-term gas projects in Africa as countries in the region, some hoping to tap recent oil and gas discoveries, wrestle with how to power their development with clean energy.
Denmark charges spy chief with leaking state secrets
COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Denmark's state prosecutor said on Friday it had charged the head of the country's foreign intelligence unit Lars Findsen, who is currently suspended from his position, with leaking highly classified information.
Russia conducts military drills in Arctic sea opposite Alaska
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian nuclear-powered submarines fired cruise missiles in the Arctic on Friday as part of military drills designed to test Moscow's readiness for a possible conflict in its icy northern waters, the defence ministry said.
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to border conflict ceasefire -TASS
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Friday agreed a ceasefire to end a bout of border skirmishes this week, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Kyrgyzstan's border service.
Russia-Ukraine war live: reports of mass burial site outside recently liberated Izium
Hundreds of bodies reported to have been found in mass burial site in retaken Ukraine city
Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid Europe's energy crisis
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday in the latest move to shore up vital energy supplies that have been jeopardised by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 205 of the invasion
Mass burial site with 440 bodies found in recaptured Izium; Ukraine strikes occupied Kherson, damaging pro-Russian administration buildings; Prosecutor general of separatist LPR killed by bomb in office
Queen lying in state: King visits Wales as entry to queue to see coffin paused – live updates
Queue to view coffin in Westminster Hall has reached capacity and will now be closed for at least six hours, officials say
