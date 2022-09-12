Read full article on original website
Corn and soybeans close down | Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Corn ended the day down 10¢ at $6.82 and soybeans are down 21¢ to $14.58. The closing soybean price today is still more than 30¢ higher then where soybeans were just before USDA WASDE report came out on Monday. Wheat closed up today. CBOT wheat is up...
CBOT wheat closes firm; Black Sea shipments in focus
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, with the market supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract gained 1-3/4 cents to settle at $8.60-1/2 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted around the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.29-1/4 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 5-1/2 cents at $9.32-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
GRAINS-U.S. corn dips on profit-taking; wheat, soybeans edge higher
* Corn retreats further from more than 2-month high. * Ukrainian supply deal uncertainty supports wheat. * U.S. railways to halt grain shipments on Thursday (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday, as traders chose...
Ukraine's grain exports accelerate in Sept following grain deal -ministry
KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September but volumes are still well below last season's levels, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a...
Argentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers have sold around 57% of the 2021/22 crop, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday citing data through last week, reflecting a boost after the government offered them a preferential foreign exchange rate. Argentina last week bumped up the exchange rate in...
Ukraine's 2022 maize crop seen at 30.24 mln tonnes, down on year -Agritel
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - This year's maize, or corn, crop in Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters of the grain, is expected to fall to 30.24 million tonnes, as a lower area will likely be harvested amid the ongoing war, French consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday. The estimate...
UN seeks deal to allow Russia ammonia exports
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations is "pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia exports to international markets," senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday. She declined to comment on the specifics of negotiations as the international body seeks an...
U.S. wheat futures rise on supply chain concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns about tight global supplies if shipments from war-torn Ukraine slow despite a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 11-3/4 cents at $8.72-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 14 cents at $9.47-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures gained 8 cents to $9.39-1/4 a bushel. * The most-active K.C. hard red winter wheat contract hit its highest since July 11. * The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September, but volumes are still well below last season's levels. * Wheat production in Canada grew by 55.6% in 2022 compared with 2021, while canola production was up by 38.8%, according to a Statistics Canada survey. * Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes. The USDA has not published its weekly export sales report since a technical issue on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Egypt lifts export ban on food staples - document
CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has this week lifted a months-long ban on the export of staple goods such as wheat, flour, fava beans, vegetable oils, corn, lentils and pasta, its trade ministry said in a document seen by Reuters. Egypt first banned the export of these staples in...
Argentina farmers sell 15% of total soy crop in a week, Rosario exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 15.2% of the country's 44 million-tonne 2021/22 soybean crop in seven days since the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports of the cash crop, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday. Argentina is the world's top exporter...
Egypt to require wheat suppliers to register in new exchange-document
CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer will require wheat suppliers to register with the country's commodities exchange before November, according to a document seen by Reuters. The General Authority for supply Commodities (GASC) added in a letter sent to traders that it will not buy from unregistered...
CBOT Trends-Corn and wheat down 4-7 cents, soybeans steady-down 3 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing back in tandem with...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat hits 9-week high on global supply concerns
Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed to a nine-week peak on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns about tight global supplies despite an accelerating pace of grain shipments from Ukraine following a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal. Soybeans and corn prices rose after two days of losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Brazil's soy growers upbeat on new crop as planting imminent
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - On the eve of sowing what could be a record 150 million-tonne soybean crop, Brazilian farmers are optimistic after a drought spoiled part of last season's output, input costs soared and Chinese demand weakened. Jose Soares, a grower in Mato Grosso, sees domestic production...
UPDATE 1-IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that it is moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, with some 20 to 30 countries seen most in need. IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
Biden administration races to avert rail shutdown; smaller union rejects deal
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials, racing to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, hosted labor contract talks on Wednesday as one of the smaller unions involved in the dispute rejected a deal. Railroads including Union Pacific,...
U.N. chief spoke with Putin about grain deal on Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about the Black Sea grain export deal, prisoners of war and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Guterres said it was "absolutely essential" that obstacles to the export...
Europe's biggest pork producer cuts jobs as supplies decline
COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest pork producer, Danish Crown, said on Thursday it would cut 350 jobs at two factories in Denmark as a result of declining supplies from farmers hit by rising energy and feed prices. The war in Ukraine has resulted in record high prices farmers...
Hundreds of seafarers still stuck in Ukraine despite grains corridor - industry
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Around 82 ships with 418 seafarers remain stuck around Ukrainian ports despite the opening of a U.N.-backed sea corridor to ship grains with efforts to get the mariners sailing still stuck, shipping industry officials said on Thursday. The agreement reached in July, creating a protected...
Ukraine military successes may widen winter sowing area- farm ministry
KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The successes of the Ukrainian army, which has liberated a significant territory in the northeast and south of Ukraine, may improve the forecasts of the winter sowing area for the 2023 grain crop, a deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Ukrainian forces liberated most of...
