CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns about tight global supplies if shipments from war-torn Ukraine slow despite a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 11-3/4 cents at $8.72-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 14 cents at $9.47-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures gained 8 cents to $9.39-1/4 a bushel. * The most-active K.C. hard red winter wheat contract hit its highest since July 11. * The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September, but volumes are still well below last season's levels. * Wheat production in Canada grew by 55.6% in 2022 compared with 2021, while canola production was up by 38.8%, according to a Statistics Canada survey. * Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes. The USDA has not published its weekly export sales report since a technical issue on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

