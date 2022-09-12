ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

High school football Week 5 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football matchups of the season are scheduled for Week 5. In a rematch of one of last season’s wildest games. Archbishop Hoban, ranked No. 2 by cleveland.com and No. 5 in the statewide Super 25, hosts St. Ignatius, No. 5 in cleveland.com’s Top 25. In this matchup a year ago, St. Ignatius blocked a potential Hoban game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown to steal the victory.
WADSWORTH, OH
Cleveland.com

The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy