Fall festival set for this Saturday at 6th Street in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a fall festival this Saturday on 6th Street in Amarillo. The festival will have vendors and food trucks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lindi Leigh will sing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
Good News: Rancher Supply Store supplying free pig for interested student
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The thought of receiving a free pig may not appeal to everyone, but for students with limited resources and wanting to show an animal — it can be a great opportunity. Shoppers at most stores are accustomed to seeing various promotions like discounts on merchandise...
‘We want to get back to twice a week’: City of Amarillo continues to see a staffing shortage with its residential trash collection
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been about a month since the City of Amarillo implemented new procedures for its residential trash pick up services. Last month, residential collections went from twice a week to now only once a week, the city blaming staffing shortages. The COA Public Works Department...
Amarillo Museum of Art opening Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be opening their Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday. The Exhibition opening reception will be on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and will continue on until December 31. The reunion is a solo exhibition at the museum presented by...
West Plains Wolves set for first matchup with AISD team against Palo Duro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves are set to make an appearance at Dick Bivins Stadium for the first and only time this season to face off against the Palo Duro Dons. The Dons come in at 1-2 while the Wolves remain winless, but both teams are trending...
‘Quiet Quitting’ not affecting the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quiet Quitting, is a term used for employees remaining at the workplace who aren’t going above and beyond in their jobs. It has many businesses concerned nationwide, however in the Panhandle there has been very few cases of quiet quitting according to the SBDC but many companies are facing the issue head-on. “If you have a culture in your workplace where people’s personal lives in the work that they do, is respected and acknowledged,” said Gina Woodward, regional director, America’s SBDC WTAMU. “I think most of the time you’ll see that quiet quitting is not an issue because people enjoy being in the workplace. They enjoy being around their fellow employees and they enjoy what they do.”
Amarillo firefighters to raise money with Fill the Boots fundraiser this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters will raise money by filling their boots at various intersections this week. Amarillo Fire Department is taking part in the Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association starting tomorrow. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, firefighters will be at...
High school football livestreams for Sept. 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s week four of high school football, and TPSN will have livestreams for games on September 16. You can watch the Wichita Falls vs Randall game here at 7 p.m. This game is also available on NewsChannel 10′s Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps.
‘Chance of a lifetime for Amarillo’: Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit opening this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Americans and the Holocaust travel exhibit is opening its door this weekend, following with many events including a film series hosted by Panhandle PBS, and speakers almost every weekend of the exhibit. “All of the accompanying events that the library has beautifully organized is just...
Free work out classes for children, teens wanting to get active this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children or teenagers wanting to get active can do so with some activities this weekend. The city of Amarillo Department of Public Health is hosting beginner boot camp at Sam Houston Park from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Boot camp will have a full...
WT launches Lecture Series for Fall with focus on Quinceaneras
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting a new lecture that will focus on Quinceaneras. The lecture will be hosted by award-winning author Doctor Rachel Gonzalez-Martin. She will speak this Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum. The event is free and open to...
Opportunity School to host annual LIPS event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Opportunity School will host their 2022 Jazzin’ Up LIPS event on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza. Marlin McKay, a former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician will be performing along side his jazz ensemble. “We are so excited to...
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has received 500 new COVID-19 booster shots, and the bivalent products are from Moderna and Pfizer. If you received your booster at least two months ago you are eligible for the current vaccine. The new booster shots have two strains of protection...
Sod Poodles stay alive with late inning heroics
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles’ chances of taking home the top spot in the Texas League South second half standings will remain within the realm of possibility for at least one more day. Despite trailing going into the ninth inning, the Soddies came away with a victory...
Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385. Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons. According to the release, 31-year-old, Nicholas Christopher Scott is wanted for trafficking of persons - continuous. Scott is 5′05″ and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Moore County hosting 3rd Annual Ears and Beers Festival this Saturday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Third Annual Ears and Beers Festival this Saturday. The festival will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at McDade Park. The Moore County YMCA will also be holding their annual...
VIDEO: City of Amarillo to host public meeting about Bolton Street project tomorrow
