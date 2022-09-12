ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
KFDA

‘Quiet Quitting’ not affecting the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quiet Quitting, is a term used for employees remaining at the workplace who aren’t going above and beyond in their jobs. It has many businesses concerned nationwide, however in the Panhandle there has been very few cases of quiet quitting according to the SBDC but many companies are facing the issue head-on. “If you have a culture in your workplace where people’s personal lives in the work that they do, is respected and acknowledged,” said Gina Woodward, regional director, America’s SBDC WTAMU. “I think most of the time you’ll see that quiet quitting is not an issue because people enjoy being in the workplace. They enjoy being around their fellow employees and they enjoy what they do.”
KFDA

Amarillo firefighters to raise money with Fill the Boots fundraiser this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters will raise money by filling their boots at various intersections this week. Amarillo Fire Department is taking part in the Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association starting tomorrow. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, firefighters will be at...
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Sept. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s week four of high school football, and TPSN will have livestreams for games on September 16. You can watch the Wichita Falls vs Randall game here at 7 p.m. This game is also available on NewsChannel 10′s Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps.
KFDA

WT launches Lecture Series for Fall with focus on Quinceaneras

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting a new lecture that will focus on Quinceaneras. The lecture will be hosted by award-winning author Doctor Rachel Gonzalez-Martin. She will speak this Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum. The event is free and open to...
KFDA

Opportunity School to host annual LIPS event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Opportunity School will host their 2022 Jazzin’ Up LIPS event on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza. Marlin McKay, a former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician will be performing along side his jazz ensemble. “We are so excited to...
KFDA

Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
KFDA

City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has received 500 new COVID-19 booster shots, and the bivalent products are from Moderna and Pfizer. If you received your booster at least two months ago you are eligible for the current vaccine. The new booster shots have two strains of protection...
KFDA

Sod Poodles stay alive with late inning heroics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles’ chances of taking home the top spot in the Texas League South second half standings will remain within the realm of possibility for at least one more day. Despite trailing going into the ninth inning, the Soddies came away with a victory...
