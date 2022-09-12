Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
WISH-TV
Mears: Rokita doesn’t represent Marion County interests in abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wants a judge to block the Indiana Attorney General from representing the prosecutor’s office in the court fight over Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Mears filed paperwork on Thursday, asking the special judge allow the prosecutor’s office to keep...
WISH-TV
Abortion rights groups vow continued fight as near-total ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Abortion rights supporters on Thursday said Indiana’s new abortion ban will be their number one target in November. The new law took effect at midnight after a judge declined to put it on hold, citing an upcoming hearing on Monday. Abortion is now illegal in the state of Indiana except in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities, or to prevent the death of or serious physical injury to the mother. The rape and incest exceptions expire 10 weeks into the pregnancy while the fatal fetal abnormalities exception runs out at 20 weeks or once the fetus becomes viable, whichever happens first.
WISH-TV
Family services agency bracing for influx of new babies due to abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion has organizations who work to support new mothers and young children bracing for an influx of babies into their system. Places like The Villages of Indiana say they have their work cut out for them. Shannon Schumacher, CEO of The...
WISH-TV
Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock
Sunday, September 18 at Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N Michigan Road Indianapolis IN 46228, Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock and church are hosting National Back to Church Day. Service starts at 10:30am and festivities start at 12pm and run to 4pm featuring national recording artist Randy Westson and Judah Band. There will be a IU Health fair where screenings will take place. You can register at lovelwcc.org.
WISH-TV
Wildfire smoke moving into Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, and the upper air pattern across the country has allowed smoke to reach the Midwest. The Cedar Creek fire in Oregon is one of the large wildfires pumping smoke into the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the smoke was being picked up on visible satellite imagery across the northern Midwest.
WISH-TV
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not seek reelection
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — After 26 years as mayor of Carmel, Jim Brainard, has announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection. “I am leaving public office, but I am not retiring. I plan to seek new opportunities in the private sector,” Brainard said. Brainard, 68, was first elected...
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 5,149 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
WISH-TV
BP reaches $2.75M deal over Indiana refinery pollution
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Oil titan BP has agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle a lawsuit over air pollution from its largest refinery. Environmentalists had sued over emissions from the Whiting facility on the Lake Michigan shoreline between Hammond, Indiana, and Chicago. It’s the second deal reached...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer found in Indiana shared 949 phone calls before escape
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says an inmate who escaped with the help of a jail supervisor shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout last spring. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton tells news outlets prisoner Casey White and Vicky White may have planned...
WISH-TV
New COVID-19 booster now available in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is available now in Indianapolis, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement Tuesday. The bivalent booster protects people from the two most common strains of the virus, Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The booster is available at 69 locations...
WISH-TV
Where to vote early in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early voting for the November general election will start in Indiana on Oct. 12, and Marion County will have multiple locations for voters. From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from Oct. 12 to Nov. 6 and from 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 7, early voting will be at the downtown Indianapolis City-County Building. Parking will be free for voters on the west side of Delaware Street between Washington Street and Market Street. Voters also can park in the EZ Park surface lot at 355 E. Pearl St. The EZ Park lot can be accessed by turning south on New Jersey Street from Maryland Street, or by turning west on Pearl Street from East Street. Voters can also park in the Whole Foods parking garage for a maximum of two hours.
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
WISH-TV
Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
WISH-TV
Watch live at 7 p.m.: IPS leader to give plan for closing, merging schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Superintendent Aleesia Johnson on Tuesday night will present the “Rebuilding Stronger” plan for Indianapolis Public Schools. In August, parents and community members packed a school board meeting with concerns about the plan after the district proposed closing and merging schools, and reconfiguring grades to fit two models, one for kindergarten through Grade 5, and a middle school model for grades 6-8.
WISH-TV
Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville. The Missouri-based manufacturer will build a $259 million distribution center in Rushville and plans to employ 170 people. The facility will be located at 2606 N. State Road 3 on the city’s north side and is planned to be completed by 2024.
WISH-TV
Considering the new COVID booster? Here’s what to expect after the shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new COVID-19 booster is now available at pharmacies, doctors offices and pop-up clinics across Indiana. The bivalent shot not only protects against the original coronavirus strain, it also protects against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which have been rapidly spread across the U.S. and around the world.
WISH-TV
Rare tropical system in California
Tropical storm Kay played an impact for parts of southern California this past weekend - an area known for it's beautiful weather. I'm looking at what happened and how unusual the event was.
