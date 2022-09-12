Read full article on original website
Related
‘You guys can keep poking the bear’: Steve Sarkisian’s fiery response to Texas football QB question after Quinn Ewers injury
Texas football has some genuine excitement to it again after almost taking down Alabama. Steve Sarkisian’s squad lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to injury in the first quarter. Now, they will have to figure out where to go from here as the redshirt freshman recovers. Ewers will be sidelined...
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0