ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Author killed in Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, NY
Health
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Society
WNYT

Aquatic Development Group host outdoor wave pool in Cohoes

The Aquatic Development Group, also known as ADG, partnered with AMP-Surf to do its part to give back. they put a wave pool in their parking lot. A local man is sharing his joy with the help of a wave pool. AMP-Surf is a program for those who have disabilities...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Albany Med laying off dozens of workers

Albany Med is eliminating 37 positions, and won’t fill several others. CEO Dennis McKenna says the hospital has an “unprecedented” $66 million year-to-date operating loss. The hospital says the positions were mostly non-clinical, and frontline workers were not affected. They say all affected workers will get severance...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: David Prescott

Please join us in saluting Navy Petty Officer David Prescott of Glenmont, and Burnsville, Minnesota. He also has ties to Ballston Spa through his service in the military in the 1990s. While stationed in New York, he was awarded “Sailor of the Year.”. His service also includes time in...
GLENMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epilepsy Foundation
WNYT

Rotterdam boy battling cancer is gifted with new playset

ROTTERDAM – Building hope for families through the power of play. That’s the goal of an initiative between State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation to provide free play sets to kids fighting cancer. Bennett, a 6-year-old in Rotterdam, is now the recipient of a new play set. Bennett...
ROTTERDAM, NY
Big Frog 104

Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show

A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WNYT

New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga

First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters)...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which for a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair accused of abandoning Fulton County dogs due in court

Ten dogs investigators say were mistreated and abandoned in Fulton County now have new homes. Meantime, the two people accused of mistreating and abandoning animals were expected in Ephratah Town Court on Thursday evening. Police say Harvey Martz and Laurie Murray left several Shih Tzu’s, goats, and cats on a...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown

On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Opioid crisis reports strike nerve with OASAS commissioner

13 Investigates‘ recent series on the opioid crisis gave you an inside look at the raw truth of overdoses in Gloversville, and the stress it puts on the community and the officers who respond to calls like this every day. It was shocking to many people, but not to...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy