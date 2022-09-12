Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
WNYT
Nurse’s new Saratoga Springs scrub shop is the right prescription
People really got a better idea of how valuable nurses are during the pandemic. Brooke McBride was an urgent care nurse in Vermont at that time. With masks in short supply, having medical scrubs provided a little grounding for nurses and comfort for us. The uniform that reminds us there are people who help us.
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
The first 10 balloons will take flight, and then Glen Street will come alive.
Man sentenced for 2021 Halloween stabbing in Saratoga
A Saratoga Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to stabbing an unarmed man several times in the face and chest on Caroline Street on Halloween 2021. Tyler Lumia, 23, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.
WNYT
Author killed in Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Aquatic Development Group host outdoor wave pool in Cohoes
The Aquatic Development Group, also known as ADG, partnered with AMP-Surf to do its part to give back. they put a wave pool in their parking lot. A local man is sharing his joy with the help of a wave pool. AMP-Surf is a program for those who have disabilities...
Albany Medical Center laying off almost 40 workers
Albany Medical Center is eliminating 37 positions, according to a letter sent to staff by Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Med. Officials said the hospital has had a $66 million year-to-date operating loss.
WNYT
Albany Med laying off dozens of workers
Albany Med is eliminating 37 positions, and won’t fill several others. CEO Dennis McKenna says the hospital has an “unprecedented” $66 million year-to-date operating loss. The hospital says the positions were mostly non-clinical, and frontline workers were not affected. They say all affected workers will get severance...
WNYT
We Salute You: David Prescott
Please join us in saluting Navy Petty Officer David Prescott of Glenmont, and Burnsville, Minnesota. He also has ties to Ballston Spa through his service in the military in the 1990s. While stationed in New York, he was awarded “Sailor of the Year.”. His service also includes time in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Disturbing photos show squalor where neglected Fulton County animals lived
Newly-released photos give a closer look at the conditions inside the house at Kelly’s Haven in Mayfield. Investigators say there were animals living inside the home. Sue Kelly was arrested on 55 counts of animal cruelty last month. This isn’t the first time animals were seized there. More than...
Upcoming job fairs in the Capital Region
Four job fairs across the Capital Region will be held starting next week. The job fairs are Watervliet, Latham, and Albany.
WNYT
Rotterdam boy battling cancer is gifted with new playset
ROTTERDAM – Building hope for families through the power of play. That’s the goal of an initiative between State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation to provide free play sets to kids fighting cancer. Bennett, a 6-year-old in Rotterdam, is now the recipient of a new play set. Bennett...
Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show
A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga
First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
WNYT
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters)...
NewsChannel 36
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which for a...
Suspect in custody after Clifton Park stabbing
Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office were sent to 1508 Huntridge Drive in Clifton Park at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, for reports of a stabbing.
WNYT
Pair accused of abandoning Fulton County dogs due in court
Ten dogs investigators say were mistreated and abandoned in Fulton County now have new homes. Meantime, the two people accused of mistreating and abandoning animals were expected in Ephratah Town Court on Thursday evening. Police say Harvey Martz and Laurie Murray left several Shih Tzu’s, goats, and cats on a...
Police: Albany man tried to rob people outside Capital
An Albany man was held in county lockup after he allegedly tried to rob people outside the State Capital Friday.
Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown
On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
WNYT
Opioid crisis reports strike nerve with OASAS commissioner
13 Investigates‘ recent series on the opioid crisis gave you an inside look at the raw truth of overdoses in Gloversville, and the stress it puts on the community and the officers who respond to calls like this every day. It was shocking to many people, but not to...
Comments / 0