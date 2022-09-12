ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyreek Hill praises Dolphins' Mike McDaniel after fourth-down call in coaching debut: 'McDaniel's gonna need a wheelbarrow'

By Kevin Skiver
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Sporting News

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 2: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

If you enjoyed the first week of the NFL season, then you're sure to enjoy Week 2, especially if you're an avid NFL DFS player. There are plenty of Week 1 overreactions (and underreactions) that fantasy owners can take advantage in both year-long leagues and daily fantasy football contests. One of the best ways to do this on DraftKings and FanDuel is to take advantage of prime stacking opportunities.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy