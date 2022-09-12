ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Governor Reynolds following that ceremony with another one. She presented the Governor's Volunteer Awards at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. This is the fifth ceremony held across the state during the past four months, presenting more than 500 groups and individuals with recognition for their volunteer efforts.
STORM LAKE, IA
Governor Volunteer Awards

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Governor Reynolds presented the "Governor's Volunteer Award" at Buena Vista University. This is the fifth ceremony held across the state during the past four months, giving more than five hundred groups and individuals recognized for their volunteer efforts. "We were nominated from the Seniors Health...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Clay County residents will vote to decide on new public safety center

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — The city of Vermillion South Dakota is aiming to persuade Clay County residents to vote in favor of a New Public Safety Center. The current facility was built in 1910 and renovated in the 80s. It hosts the police department, 911 call center, emergency management office, and jail but is out of date and unable to meet legal standards.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Local libraries highlighting educational resources available during Library Card Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and books are just one of the many resources Siouxlanders can take advantage of. The Sioux City Public Library has partnered with Brainfuse to give elementary to college-age students access to virtual tutoring. They also hope to keep everyone engaged with their free collection of digital books and magazines, music and movie streaming apps.
SIOUX CITY, IA
TOTT - Akron Scarecrow Festival

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — LeAnne Philips joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Akron Scarecrow Festival. The Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Akron City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Akron Scarecrow Festival is organized by the Akron Friendship...
AKRON, IA
Billboards bringing education to Siouxland on Human Trafficking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — You may have noticed new billboards in Siouxland that are turning heads by sharing a message about human trafficking. Billboards sharing a stance against human trafficking can be seen in Sloan, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff with the help of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Master Chef Jr. Live brings personal element to hit FOX TV show during Sioux City stop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of talented young chefs are gearing up to put on a live show for Siouxland this week. Master Chef Jr. Live is kicking off its nationwide tour in Sioux City. Siouxland News got a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations and what the audience can expect during this live rendition of the hit FOX show, Master Chef Jr. Four young chefs, ages 13 to 15, will compete live on the stage, cooking up recipes you can smell from the very last row.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Tech plans to add athletics program in fall 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College announces it will be pursuing athletics on campus. On September 12th, the WITCC board of directors authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). Upon approval, the college is aiming to start women's...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux County issues burn ban

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Impacts already being felt in Iowa as possible railway strike looms

DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Friday deadline looms in a potential freight worker strike, but the impacts of a strike threat are already being felt nationwide. Members of two unions continue pushing against railway attendance policies they say have been used to punish workers for taking time off for legitimate medical reasons or bereavement.
IOWA STATE
Iowa house democrats release new agenda, "people over politics"

DES MOINES, Iowa — From lowering costs to legalizing marijuana, a new "people over politics" agenda outlines four policy priorities. Which is something Iowa house democrats are calling a bold and ambitious plan. "We've been talking with Iowans all across the state and they're telling us one...
IOWA STATE
Plans for a new development on Outer Drive move forward

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An ambitious plan to build new housing and retail space along Outer Drive on the east side of Sioux City is moving forward. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a concept plan for the "Diamond Willow Development" which includes three retail lots and nearly 150 homes between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Power meets speed in Friday's WVC showdown between Westwood & Lawton Bronson

LAWTON, Iowa — Lawton Bronson and Westwood are scheduled to go to battle Friday night for the "Siouxland News Game of the Week" for Week 4. While both units enter the matchup with identical 2-1 records, the two opponents actually couldn't be more different in how they operate. The visiting Rebels from Westwood have utilized the run game as their biggest strength this fall, averaging over 6 yards-per-carry on 115 attempts. The Eagles on the other hand, like to spread the field through the pass game, already scoring 10 times through the air while averaging 264 yards-per-game.
LAWTON, IA
Storms return today

A cold front will arrive in Siouxland today, bringing us the chance for storms and slightly cooler temperatures to end the work week. Storms will be most likely in western Siouxland in the afternoon and evening today, with a decreased chance for storms in eastern Siouxland. Some isolated storms will...
ENVIRONMENT

