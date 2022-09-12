LAWTON, Iowa — Lawton Bronson and Westwood are scheduled to go to battle Friday night for the "Siouxland News Game of the Week" for Week 4. While both units enter the matchup with identical 2-1 records, the two opponents actually couldn't be more different in how they operate. The visiting Rebels from Westwood have utilized the run game as their biggest strength this fall, averaging over 6 yards-per-carry on 115 attempts. The Eagles on the other hand, like to spread the field through the pass game, already scoring 10 times through the air while averaging 264 yards-per-game.

LAWTON, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO