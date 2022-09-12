Read full article on original website
Governor's Volunteer Awards presented to Siouxlanders
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Governor Reynolds following that ceremony with another one. She presented the Governor's Volunteer Awards at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. This is the fifth ceremony held across the state during the past four months, presenting more than 500 groups and individuals with recognition for their volunteer efforts.
Governor Volunteer Awards
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Siouxland Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home Thursday morning, Sept. 15th. The new project is on Missouri View Lane in South Sioux City. It's being built for a family of eight that's been living in a two-bedroom apartment. The family will...
Public votes needed as Vangarde Arts looks to bring concert series to Cook Park
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local arts group is looking to bring a new concert series to Sioux City, but they say they need the public's help to do it. Vangarde Arts has submitted a proposal for a grant to fund that series, which would be held in Cook Park on the Westside, to the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation.
Clay County residents will vote to decide on new public safety center
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — The city of Vermillion South Dakota is aiming to persuade Clay County residents to vote in favor of a New Public Safety Center. The current facility was built in 1910 and renovated in the 80s. It hosts the police department, 911 call center, emergency management office, and jail but is out of date and unable to meet legal standards.
Storm Lake passes bond issue for Phase II of early elementary school expansion
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Good news for the Storm Lake Community School Distirct. The district was seeking about $10 million to build a new first-grade wing on its Early Elementary building. The district says the measure wouldn't increase taxes. It needed 60% to pass and unofficial totals show it...
Local libraries highlighting educational resources available during Library Card Month
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and books are just one of the many resources Siouxlanders can take advantage of. The Sioux City Public Library has partnered with Brainfuse to give elementary to college-age students access to virtual tutoring. They also hope to keep everyone engaged with their free collection of digital books and magazines, music and movie streaming apps.
TOTT - Akron Scarecrow Festival
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — LeAnne Philips joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Akron Scarecrow Festival. The Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Akron City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Akron Scarecrow Festival is organized by the Akron Friendship...
Billboards bringing education to Siouxland on Human Trafficking
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — You may have noticed new billboards in Siouxland that are turning heads by sharing a message about human trafficking. Billboards sharing a stance against human trafficking can be seen in Sloan, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff with the help of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
Kid Captain named for Iowa/Nevada game, "Believer" chosen for Hawkeye Wave
This week's Kid Captain for the Iowa v. Nevada game is 8-year-old Eve Jimenez. Eve's song choice for this week's Hawkeye Wace is, "Believer," by Imagine Dragons. You can learn more about Eve by clicking here.
Master Chef Jr. Live brings personal element to hit FOX TV show during Sioux City stop
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of talented young chefs are gearing up to put on a live show for Siouxland this week. Master Chef Jr. Live is kicking off its nationwide tour in Sioux City. Siouxland News got a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations and what the audience can expect during this live rendition of the hit FOX show, Master Chef Jr. Four young chefs, ages 13 to 15, will compete live on the stage, cooking up recipes you can smell from the very last row.
Western Iowa Tech plans to add athletics program in fall 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College announces it will be pursuing athletics on campus. On September 12th, the WITCC board of directors authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). Upon approval, the college is aiming to start women’s...
Rock Valley bond issue falls short of needed votes for school district expansion
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — Voters in Rock Valley took to the polls Tuesday for a bond issue for a school expansion. In Rock Valley, that district seeking $25 million to build 24 new classrooms and a gym at the high school. The district says that the project would lead...
Sioux County issues burn ban
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.
Impacts already being felt in Iowa as possible railway strike looms
DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Friday deadline looms in a potential freight worker strike, but the impacts of a strike threat are already being felt nationwide. Members of two unions continue pushing against railway attendance policies they say have been used to punish workers for taking time off for legitimate medical reasons or bereavement.
Governor Reynolds awards $26.6 million to support the creation of child care opportunities
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer. The Child Care Business Incentive...
Iowa house democrats release new agenda, "people over politics"
DES MOINES, Iowa — From lowering costs to legalizing marijuana, a new “people over politics” agenda outlines four policy priorities. Which is something Iowa house democrats are calling a bold and ambitious plan. “We’ve been talking with Iowans all across the state and they’re telling us one...
Plans for a new development on Outer Drive move forward
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An ambitious plan to build new housing and retail space along Outer Drive on the east side of Sioux City is moving forward. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a concept plan for the "Diamond Willow Development" which includes three retail lots and nearly 150 homes between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75.
Power meets speed in Friday's WVC showdown between Westwood & Lawton Bronson
LAWTON, Iowa — Lawton Bronson and Westwood are scheduled to go to battle Friday night for the "Siouxland News Game of the Week" for Week 4. While both units enter the matchup with identical 2-1 records, the two opponents actually couldn't be more different in how they operate. The visiting Rebels from Westwood have utilized the run game as their biggest strength this fall, averaging over 6 yards-per-carry on 115 attempts. The Eagles on the other hand, like to spread the field through the pass game, already scoring 10 times through the air while averaging 264 yards-per-game.
Storms return today
A cold front will arrive in Siouxland today, bringing us the chance for storms and slightly cooler temperatures to end the work week. Storms will be most likely in western Siouxland in the afternoon and evening today, with a decreased chance for storms in eastern Siouxland. Some isolated storms will...
