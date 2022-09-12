Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Governor's Volunteer Awards presented to Siouxlanders
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Governor Reynolds following that ceremony with another one. She presented the Governor's Volunteer Awards at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. This is the fifth ceremony held across the state during the past four months, presenting more than 500 groups and individuals with recognition for their volunteer efforts.
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
siouxlandnews.com
Washta, Iowa man killed in accident north of Pierson
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
siouxlandnews.com
Storm Lake Police Department receives prestigious Freedom Award
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Storm Lake Thursday. Before a visit to Buena Vista University to present her annual "Volunteer Awards" the Governor stopped by the Storm Lake Police Department. There she presented the "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award," which...
siouxlandnews.com
Clay County residents will vote to decide on new public safety center
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — The city of Vermillion South Dakota is aiming to persuade Clay County residents to vote in favor of a New Public Safety Center. The current facility was built in 1910 and renovated in the 80s. It hosts the police department, 911 call center, emergency management office, and jail but is out of date and unable to meet legal standards.
KAAL-TV
Iowa man killed in Interstate 35 crash
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County . According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi driven by a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, IA was traveling north on I-35, when it collided with a guard rail and subsequently started on fire.
Parents In NW Iowa School District Call For Superintendent’s Removal
(Pocahontas, IA) — The school board in the Pocahontas Area Community School District has taken no action following the submission of petitions bearing 230 signatures calling for the removal of the superintendent. Several people showed up to speak at Monday’s meeting – most calling for the dismissal of Superintendent Joe Kramer. Board President Paul Berte told the crowd a petition isn’t a vehicle to challenge board employment decisions or work assignments, but people were allowed to speak on the subject. A former school board member says every annual review when he was serving there was positive about Kramer’s performance.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux County issues burn ban
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.
kicdam.com
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
stormlakeradio.com
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds to Petition That Calls for His Removal
The Pocahontas Area superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during a public comments session at this week's Pocahontas Area school board meeting...(audio clip below :20 )
kicdam.com
Trio of Arrests in Emmet County Last Weekend
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests for various charges over last weekend. According to releases from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The individual was gone when deputies arrived, but the caller got the license plate number which showed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Estherville. The person was spotted at Casey’s in Armstrong shortly after, and it was determined the man identified as 43 year old Randy Myers of Fairbank had also stolen a bottle of vodka while inside.
kicdam.com
Two Pocahontas County Teens Charged Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Two Pocahontas County teens have been charged after being stopped in Clay County last week. A Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the stop on a speeding vehicle shortly after eight o’clock Friday evening on Highway 71 north of Spencer where a marijuana order could allegedly be smelled.
stormlakeradio.com
Pocahontas Area School Board Hears Concerns Regarding Superintendent
More than a dozen members of the public spoke at Monday night's Pocahontas Area School Board meeting regarding a petition that challenges the ongoing employment of district superintendent Joe Kramer. The board received the petition last month, which cites concerns over the amount of staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation,...
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County man found guilty of murder
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County jury has found a Merrill man guilty of 1st-degree murder. 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of shooting and killing his 51-year-old stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May of 2020. Jurors heard audio of a phone call made by Knapp's wife, telling the...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley woman charged for scratching man
HARTLEY—A 38-year-old Hartley woman was arrested about 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Alba Maria Morales Sanchez stemmed from an altercation with her ex-boyfriend at their house at 111 N. Second Ave., according to the Hartley Police Department. Morales...
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee Apartments Damaged by Fire
A couple of apartments in a Cherokee complex were damaged by fire this past weekend. The Cherokee Fire Department was called to the complex at 410 East Bow Drive. According to the department, a two-story multi-family dwelling was found to be in flames upon their arrival. The fire caused damage in another room as well as the attic, and wound up spreading to the exterior of the building.
kicdam.com
Cherokee Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Cherokee man has pled guilty to drug charges in federal court. 36-year-old Dustin Coates entered the plea Tuesday to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine after being arrested in March following a traffic stop. Coates will be sentenced at a later date and faces the possibility...
stormlakeradio.com
Teens Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in Clay County
Two teenagers were arrested on drug charges in Clay County late last week. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation shortly after 8pm Friday. A deputy reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was found that 18-year-old Jacob Ferguson of Pocahontas, and 18-year-old Jose Medel-Martinez of Laurens had been smoking marijuana while on their trip. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Estherville woman cited for cannabidiol
LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Estherville woman was cited about 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of Betsy Joanna Hernandez stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet...
