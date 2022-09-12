Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests for various charges over last weekend. According to releases from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The individual was gone when deputies arrived, but the caller got the license plate number which showed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Estherville. The person was spotted at Casey’s in Armstrong shortly after, and it was determined the man identified as 43 year old Randy Myers of Fairbank had also stolen a bottle of vodka while inside.

EMMET COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO