Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Wednesday practice,...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers film room: Top pick Quay Walker shows he belongs in rookie debut

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener but saw a promising debut from rookie linebacker Quay Walker. Unfortunately, it was cut short when he exited the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. The good news is the injury isn’t considered serious, and Walker could suit up for this week’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers' Thursday injury report provides pessimistic OL update

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been struggling with injuries since the preseason. The unit’s injuries cost the team several important looks on offense in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week One. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and seemed pressured on almost every big throw he made. The Packers injury report released Thursday doesn’t bode well for an improved offensive line.
