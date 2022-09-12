The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been struggling with injuries since the preseason. The unit’s injuries cost the team several important looks on offense in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week One. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and seemed pressured on almost every big throw he made. The Packers injury report released Thursday doesn’t bode well for an improved offensive line.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO