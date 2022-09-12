Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -475 on the...
Packers stock watch: Who is up, who is down after Week 1 loss?
It’s stock watch time following the Green Bay Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Here’s who is up and who is down after the season-opening loss at U.S. Bank Stadium:. Stock up. WR Christian Watson: Yeah, he dropped the 75-yard touchdown. He certainly...
Who wins Week 2 game between Bears and Packers?
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, which marks the 17th consecutive season the two squads will meet in prime time. The Bears are coming off a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1), where the H.I.T.S. principle...
Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report
Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Wednesday practice,...
Packers film room: Top pick Quay Walker shows he belongs in rookie debut
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener but saw a promising debut from rookie linebacker Quay Walker. Unfortunately, it was cut short when he exited the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. The good news is the injury isn’t considered serious, and Walker could suit up for this week’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Packers getting WR Allen Lazard back at practice on Wednesday
After getting stepped on in practice and missing the Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard will return to practice on Wednesday, according to coach Matt LaFleur. “Yeah, he’ll be out there,” LaFleur said. The Packers categorized Lazard’s issue as an ankle...
Packers' Thursday injury report provides pessimistic OL update
The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been struggling with injuries since the preseason. The unit’s injuries cost the team several important looks on offense in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week One. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and seemed pressured on almost every big throw he made. The Packers injury report released Thursday doesn’t bode well for an improved offensive line.
