Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men's basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule

We already knew the opponents, and the general order. Now we know when, exactly, Arizona’s 20 Pac-12 Conference games will be played this season. The league unveiled the complete 20-game conference schedule on Friday, one that begins in earnest in early December but kicks into full gear right before New Year’s Day.
Arizona football vs. North Dakota State score predictions

A year ago this weekend, the Arizona Wildcats lost at home to a non-FBS school for the first time 1961, falling to in-state foe NAU. This year’s FCS matchup will be even tougher, as the North Dakota State Bison are defending national champions and have won nine FCS titles in the past 11 seasons.
Arizona softball recruiting: Washington Gatorade Player of the Year Sarah Wright commits, No. 3 player from the class of 2024 Ella McDowell takes an official visit

The recruiting game never stops. Arizona softball will sign a new class in November that consists of three pitchers and an infielder. Now, it’s time for the class of 2024, which is just now able to have contact with coaches. It’s off to a good start for Caitlin Lowe, Taryne Mowatt-McKinney, and Lauren Lappin.
North Dakota State coming to Tucson looking for another FBS conquest

There are FCS teams, and then there’s North Dakota State. The Bison, Arizona’s opponent on Saturday night, are the gold standard of the Football Championship Subdivision, where since moving up from Division II in 2004 they’ve been the dominant program. They’ve won nine of the last 11 FCS titles, including last season, and sit No. 1 in the latest FCS poll after a pair of blowout victories to run their win streak to 10.
