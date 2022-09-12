Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule
We already knew the opponents, and the general order. Now we know when, exactly, Arizona’s 20 Pac-12 Conference games will be played this season. The league unveiled the complete 20-game conference schedule on Friday, one that begins in earnest in early December but kicks into full gear right before New Year’s Day.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. North Dakota State score predictions
A year ago this weekend, the Arizona Wildcats lost at home to a non-FBS school for the first time 1961, falling to in-state foe NAU. This year’s FCS matchup will be even tougher, as the North Dakota State Bison are defending national champions and have won nine FCS titles in the past 11 seasons.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball recruiting: Washington Gatorade Player of the Year Sarah Wright commits, No. 3 player from the class of 2024 Ella McDowell takes an official visit
The recruiting game never stops. Arizona softball will sign a new class in November that consists of three pitchers and an infielder. Now, it’s time for the class of 2024, which is just now able to have contact with coaches. It’s off to a good start for Caitlin Lowe, Taryne Mowatt-McKinney, and Lauren Lappin.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona losing to Mississippi State was understandable; the same won’t be said for the next game
OK so we don’t want ‘Bama. Arizona’s loss Saturday night to Mississippi State should not have been much of a surprise. Despite the Wildcats’ year-over-year improvement and the excitement that followed a Week 1 victory over San Diego State, the fact of the matter is they were not as good a team as their opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
North Dakota State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona goes from playing a team picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC West Division to one that’s the favorite to claim another national championship, albeit at the FCS level. North Dakota State (2-0) has won nine FCS titles since 2011, including last season, and also brings...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Wildcats determined not to overlook FCS opponent after last season’s loss to NAU
In a vacuum, Arizona’s third and final nonconference game should be its easiest. After opening on the road against a tough Mountain West team and then taking on an even better SEC squad at home, the Wildcats wrap up their pre-conference schedule with an FCS opponent when they take on North Dakota State on Saturday night.
azdesertswarm.com
North Dakota State coming to Tucson looking for another FBS conquest
There are FCS teams, and then there’s North Dakota State. The Bison, Arizona’s opponent on Saturday night, are the gold standard of the Football Championship Subdivision, where since moving up from Division II in 2004 they’ve been the dominant program. They’ve won nine of the last 11 FCS titles, including last season, and sit No. 1 in the latest FCS poll after a pair of blowout victories to run their win streak to 10.
Comments / 0