South Sioux City, NE

siouxlandnews.com

Storm Lake Police Department receives prestigious Freedom Award

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Storm Lake Thursday. Before a visit to Buena Vista University to present her annual "Volunteer Awards" the Governor stopped by the Storm Lake Police Department. There she presented the "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award," which...
STORM LAKE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Billboards bringing education to Siouxland on Human Trafficking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — You may have noticed new billboards in Siouxland that are turning heads by sharing a message about human trafficking. Billboards sharing a stance against human trafficking can be seen in Sloan, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff with the help of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Impacts already being felt in Iowa as possible railway strike looms

DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Friday deadline looms in a potential freight worker strike, but the impacts of a strike threat are already being felt nationwide. Members of two unions continue pushing against railway attendance policies they say have been used to punish workers for taking time off for legitimate medical reasons or bereavement.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Akron Scarecrow Festival

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — LeAnne Philips joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Akron Scarecrow Festival. The Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Akron City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Akron Scarecrow Festival is organized by the Akron Friendship...
AKRON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Local libraries highlighting educational resources available during Library Card Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and books are just one of the many resources Siouxlanders can take advantage of. The Sioux City Public Library has partnered with Brainfuse to give elementary to college-age students access to virtual tutoring. They also hope to keep everyone engaged with their free collection of digital books and magazines, music and movie streaming apps.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Washta, Iowa man killed in accident north of Pierson

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Clay County residents will vote to decide on new public safety center

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — The city of Vermillion South Dakota is aiming to persuade Clay County residents to vote in favor of a New Public Safety Center. The current facility was built in 1910 and renovated in the 80s. It hosts the police department, 911 call center, emergency management office, and jail but is out of date and unable to meet legal standards.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Western Iowa Tech plans to add athletics program in fall 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College announces it will be pursuing athletics on campus. On September 12th, the WITCC board of directors authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). Upon approval, the college is aiming to start women’s...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux County issues burn ban

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rain remains in the forecast

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A cold front arrived in Siouxland last night, and it will continue to bring us the chance for thundershowers today. Isolated thundershowers will continue into the day on Friday, mostly in the morning, before skies clear slightly to end the day. Scattered storms will be...
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

City of Pierson issues drinking water warning

PIERSON, Iowa — The City of Pierson is issuing a bottled water advisory after water samples show high levels of nitrate. The Pierson City Clerk says that water sample results received on September 13th showed nitrate levels of 10.329 & 10.068 and mg/L. This is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.
PIERSON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Plans for a new development on Outer Drive move forward

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An ambitious plan to build new housing and retail space along Outer Drive on the east side of Sioux City is moving forward. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a concept plan for the "Diamond Willow Development" which includes three retail lots and nearly 150 homes between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Plymouth County man found guilty of murder

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County jury has found a Merrill man guilty of 1st-degree murder. 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of shooting and killing his 51-year-old stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May of 2020. Jurors heard audio of a phone call made by Knapp's wife, telling the...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Power meets speed in Friday's WVC showdown between Westwood & Lawton Bronson

LAWTON, Iowa — Lawton Bronson and Westwood are scheduled to go to battle Friday night for the "Siouxland News Game of the Week" for Week 4. While both units enter the matchup with identical 2-1 records, the two opponents actually couldn't be more different in how they operate. The visiting Rebels from Westwood have utilized the run game as their biggest strength this fall, averaging over 6 yards-per-carry on 115 attempts. The Eagles on the other hand, like to spread the field through the pass game, already scoring 10 times through the air while averaging 264 yards-per-game.
LAWTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Chargers gearing up for historic Field of Dreams game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local baseball program gets the chance to make history later this week, as Briar Cliff will travel to Dyersville, Iowa, this Friday to compete in the first ever college baseball game at the iconic Field of Dreams. The famous movie site has just recently...
DYERSVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Storms return today

A cold front will arrive in Siouxland today, bringing us the chance for storms and slightly cooler temperatures to end the work week. Storms will be most likely in western Siouxland in the afternoon and evening today, with a decreased chance for storms in eastern Siouxland. Some isolated storms will...
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

Briar Cliff building confidence after earning first win of the season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The two Sioux City universities, Briar Cliff and Morningside, get ready for their annual meeting on the gridiron later this week. Morningside once again enters the matchup with an unbeaten record, but the Chargers are also coming into the week with a good amount of momentum after picking up their first win of the young season.
SIOUX CITY, IA

