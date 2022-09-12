Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Storm Lake Police Department receives prestigious Freedom Award
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Storm Lake Thursday. Before a visit to Buena Vista University to present her annual "Volunteer Awards" the Governor stopped by the Storm Lake Police Department. There she presented the "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award," which...
siouxlandnews.com
Billboards bringing education to Siouxland on Human Trafficking
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — You may have noticed new billboards in Siouxland that are turning heads by sharing a message about human trafficking. Billboards sharing a stance against human trafficking can be seen in Sloan, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff with the help of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
siouxlandnews.com
Kid Captain named for Iowa/Nevada game, "Believer" chosen for Hawkeye Wave
This week's Kid Captain for the Iowa v. Nevada game is 8-year-old Eve Jimenez. Eve's song choice for this week's Hawkeye Wace is, "Believer," by Imagine Dragons. You can learn more about Eve by clicking here.
siouxlandnews.com
Impacts already being felt in Iowa as possible railway strike looms
DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Friday deadline looms in a potential freight worker strike, but the impacts of a strike threat are already being felt nationwide. Members of two unions continue pushing against railway attendance policies they say have been used to punish workers for taking time off for legitimate medical reasons or bereavement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Akron Scarecrow Festival
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — LeAnne Philips joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Akron Scarecrow Festival. The Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Akron City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Akron Scarecrow Festival is organized by the Akron Friendship...
siouxlandnews.com
Local libraries highlighting educational resources available during Library Card Month
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and books are just one of the many resources Siouxlanders can take advantage of. The Sioux City Public Library has partnered with Brainfuse to give elementary to college-age students access to virtual tutoring. They also hope to keep everyone engaged with their free collection of digital books and magazines, music and movie streaming apps.
siouxlandnews.com
Washta, Iowa man killed in accident north of Pierson
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
siouxlandnews.com
Clay County residents will vote to decide on new public safety center
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — The city of Vermillion South Dakota is aiming to persuade Clay County residents to vote in favor of a New Public Safety Center. The current facility was built in 1910 and renovated in the 80s. It hosts the police department, 911 call center, emergency management office, and jail but is out of date and unable to meet legal standards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Governor Reynolds awards $26.6 million to support the creation of child care opportunities
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer. The Child Care Business Incentive...
siouxlandnews.com
Western Iowa Tech plans to add athletics program in fall 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College announces it will be pursuing athletics on campus. On September 12th, the WITCC board of directors authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). Upon approval, the college is aiming to start women’s...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux County issues burn ban
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.
siouxlandnews.com
Rock Valley bond issue falls short of needed votes for school district expansion
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — Voters in Rock Valley took to the polls Tuesday for a bond issue for a school expansion. In Rock Valley, that district seeking $25 million to build 24 new classrooms and a gym at the high school. The district says that the project would lead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
Rain remains in the forecast
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A cold front arrived in Siouxland last night, and it will continue to bring us the chance for thundershowers today. Isolated thundershowers will continue into the day on Friday, mostly in the morning, before skies clear slightly to end the day. Scattered storms will be...
siouxlandnews.com
City of Pierson issues drinking water warning
PIERSON, Iowa — The City of Pierson is issuing a bottled water advisory after water samples show high levels of nitrate. The Pierson City Clerk says that water sample results received on September 13th showed nitrate levels of 10.329 & 10.068 and mg/L. This is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.
siouxlandnews.com
Plans for a new development on Outer Drive move forward
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An ambitious plan to build new housing and retail space along Outer Drive on the east side of Sioux City is moving forward. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a concept plan for the "Diamond Willow Development" which includes three retail lots and nearly 150 homes between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75.
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County man found guilty of murder
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County jury has found a Merrill man guilty of 1st-degree murder. 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of shooting and killing his 51-year-old stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May of 2020. Jurors heard audio of a phone call made by Knapp's wife, telling the...
siouxlandnews.com
Power meets speed in Friday's WVC showdown between Westwood & Lawton Bronson
LAWTON, Iowa — Lawton Bronson and Westwood are scheduled to go to battle Friday night for the "Siouxland News Game of the Week" for Week 4. While both units enter the matchup with identical 2-1 records, the two opponents actually couldn't be more different in how they operate. The visiting Rebels from Westwood have utilized the run game as their biggest strength this fall, averaging over 6 yards-per-carry on 115 attempts. The Eagles on the other hand, like to spread the field through the pass game, already scoring 10 times through the air while averaging 264 yards-per-game.
siouxlandnews.com
Chargers gearing up for historic Field of Dreams game
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local baseball program gets the chance to make history later this week, as Briar Cliff will travel to Dyersville, Iowa, this Friday to compete in the first ever college baseball game at the iconic Field of Dreams. The famous movie site has just recently...
siouxlandnews.com
Storms return today
A cold front will arrive in Siouxland today, bringing us the chance for storms and slightly cooler temperatures to end the work week. Storms will be most likely in western Siouxland in the afternoon and evening today, with a decreased chance for storms in eastern Siouxland. Some isolated storms will...
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff building confidence after earning first win of the season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The two Sioux City universities, Briar Cliff and Morningside, get ready for their annual meeting on the gridiron later this week. Morningside once again enters the matchup with an unbeaten record, but the Chargers are also coming into the week with a good amount of momentum after picking up their first win of the young season.
Comments / 0