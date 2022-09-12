Read full article on original website
Major change coming to Waipio Valley access starting on Monday
WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All Big Island residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional rights will be allowed in to Waipio Valley in covered 4-wheel drive vehicles starting on Monday. Back in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth closed Waipio Valley Road,...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
More passing showers may mean weathering on roadways and ultimately some potholes? Have you run into any potholes lately?. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Lower chance of afternoon showers for Monday. Updated: Sep....
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
First humpback whale of the season spotted off South Maui
The first humpback whale of the 2022-2023 season was spotted in South Maui, slightly ahead of schedule. Zach Schilling tells Maui Now that he and Victor Carillo were fishing aboard a private boat when they saw a 30 foot humpback breaching about a mile off of Cove Park in Kīhei on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at around 10 a.m.
Toilet paper is back at these Hawaii bathrooms
A steadier supply of industrial-sized products has been secured.
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Brown Water Advisory issued for South Maui: Māʻalaea to La Perouse
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for South Maui from Māʻalaea to La Perouse. The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm...
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
I've lived in Hawaii for most of my life — here are my tips on the easiest ways to get around Kauai and why I recommend renting a car
The best option for most visitors in Kauai is to rent a car, but there's also a budget-friendly public bus that covers the island's main roads.
Nighttime closure of Piʻilani Highway for roundabout preparation on Sept. 19, 2022
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation issued a notice today to Maui motorists of a nighttime, full closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue, scheduled from 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The closure will allow work crews to...
Living ‘happily’ in Hawaii? Breaking down the costs
The average salary in Hawaii is $69,000 which is a lot less than what you need to live 'happily' in Hawaii. However, $69,000 is still higher than the average salary in the United States which is currently $53,924.
Mahalo Tour 2022: There's no shortage of dining options at Maui's Grand Wailea.
Dr. Wade Kyono, a pediatric oncologist at Kapiolani Medical Center explains how common pediatric cancer is in Hawaii and whether we should be concerned. The Sunrise crew is on Molokai and got to catch up with Executive Chef Woody Hiro at Hiro's Ohana Grill. Mahalo Tour 2022: Virtual reality in...
STUDY: Is Hawaii the most desirable state to live in?
People live in Hawaii for different reasons. Some for the weather, others for the easy access to outdoor activities, and many because they were born and raised here.
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen
You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
Road Closed for Several Hours in Puna Community for Ongoing Investigation
Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches will be closed for the next several hours due to an ongoing investigation, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Police have not yet specified the nature of the investigation. The boulevard will be shut down between South Nenue and Niuhi Streets. Motorists can use the...
