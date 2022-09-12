The NYC residence served as the family home in Lee's 1994 semi-autobiographical film Spike Lee fans now have a chance to be the homeowners of one of his movie sets! The Brooklyn brownstone featured in Lee's 1994 dramedy Crooklyn is back on the market for $4.5 million. Located at 7 Arlington Place, the residence was filmed as the family home of the protagonist in the semi-autobiographical movie. The listing is currently held by Josh Doyle at Compass. The home last sold in 2013. According to The New York...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO