Brooklyn Brownstone Featured in Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' on the Market for $4.5M — See Inside!
The NYC residence served as the family home in Lee's 1994 semi-autobiographical film Spike Lee fans now have a chance to be the homeowners of one of his movie sets! The Brooklyn brownstone featured in Lee's 1994 dramedy Crooklyn is back on the market for $4.5 million. Located at 7 Arlington Place, the residence was filmed as the family home of the protagonist in the semi-autobiographical movie. The listing is currently held by Josh Doyle at Compass. The home last sold in 2013. According to The New York...
Christina Ricci Lists Charming Brooklyn Townhouse for $2.4 Million — See Inside!
The three-level Fort Greene home features a spacious garden and gated entrance Christina Ricci is letting go of her New York townhouse! The Yellowjackets actress, 42, has listed her three-story home located in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, just a short walk away from Fort Greene Park, for $2.4 million. John Carapella of Compass holds the listing. Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the two-family residence is separated into a garden-level apartment and an upper-level apartment. RELATED: Christina Ricci's Kids Surprise Her with 'Best Mom' Banner After Emmy Loss: 'Came...
