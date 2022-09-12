ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Kansas City father killed in weekend off-roading crash in Bourbon County, Kansas

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A Kansas City, Missouri, man was killed Saturday in an off-roading crash in Bourbon County, Kansas, authorities said.

Caleb Hopkins, 40, was driving a Jeep Wrangler at Kansas Rocks Recreation Park , a designated off-roading area in Bourbon County, Kansas, about 100 miles south of Kansas City. Two boys, ages 9 and 12, were with him, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

At about 1:25 p.m., as Hopkins was driving down one of the “drop offs,” near 130th Street, the Jeep tipped, pinning Hopkins beneath the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to a crash report from highway patrol.

Neither of the boys were physically injured in the crash, according to the report. All three passengers were wearing seat belts at the time, authorities said.

“It is with deep sadness and very heavy hearts that we inform you of a tragic accident at KRocks yesterday where we lost a friend in an off-roading accident,” the off-roading venue posted on Facebook . “We ask that each of you keep Caleb Hopkins wife, children, family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Comments / 0

KSN News

9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
KTTS

Latest On Drought In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
NEVADA, MO
