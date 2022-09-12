Kansas City father killed in weekend off-roading crash in Bourbon County, Kansas

A Kansas City, Missouri, man was killed Saturday in an off-roading crash in Bourbon County, Kansas, authorities said.

Caleb Hopkins, 40, was driving a Jeep Wrangler at Kansas Rocks Recreation Park , a designated off-roading area in Bourbon County, Kansas, about 100 miles south of Kansas City. Two boys, ages 9 and 12, were with him, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

At about 1:25 p.m., as Hopkins was driving down one of the “drop offs,” near 130th Street, the Jeep tipped, pinning Hopkins beneath the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to a crash report from highway patrol.

Neither of the boys were physically injured in the crash, according to the report. All three passengers were wearing seat belts at the time, authorities said.

“It is with deep sadness and very heavy hearts that we inform you of a tragic accident at KRocks yesterday where we lost a friend in an off-roading accident,” the off-roading venue posted on Facebook . “We ask that each of you keep Caleb Hopkins wife, children, family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”