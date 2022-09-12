Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed.His timer is set for 5 minutes, 20 seconds — when the tank will be full and he’ll turn to the second one.The water pulled from the ground here will be piped dozens of miles across rugged landscape to serve the roughly 700,000 tourists a year who visit the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO