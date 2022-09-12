Read full article on original website
Anchorage Digital Joins with GMO-Z.com to Provide Custody, Trading of Yen Backed Stablecoin GYEN
Anchorage Digital has announced that it will provide custody services and trading for a Japanese Yen-based stablecoin GYEN. The service is being offered in partnership with GMO-Z.com Trust Company. GYEN is said to be the world’s first yen-backed stablecoin. GYEN is also said to be the first JPY stablecoin...
Bitfinex Supports Ethereum Proof of Work Fork (ETHW)
Crypto exchange Bitfinex is out with a note that it will support the Ethereum fork that will continue the Proof of Work (PoW) process. This follows the successful Merge that was completed today migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake (PoS). Multiple other crypto platforms have already announced their intent to support PoW forks.
Slice Teams Up with ZEBEDEE to Let Consumers Earn Bitcoin While Browsing the Web
Slice, an “innovative” startup in the AdTech space and ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the launch of an integration that “lets anyone earn Bitcoin simply by browsing the web, with the help of Slice’s browser extension.”. While passive income...
Fork: Coinshares Reveals Plans for Physical Ethereum ETP, Traded on SIX, Xetra and EURONEXT
CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) has its plan to deal with the Merge. The Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) CoinShares Physical Ethereum, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Xetra in Germany, as well as the Euronext in France and the Netherlands. According to Coinshares, it has...
Ethereum Can’t Compete with Bitcoin as a Form of Money: Ardoino
As the completion of the Merge nears, where Ethereum moves from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), Ethereum is poised for a significant, transformational upgrade that may migrate the blockchain from a pretty cool experiment to ongoing relevance in the land of digital assets. In the light of the Merge, CI has received a comment from Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex as well as Tether, noting that while Bitfinex will support the Merge as well as supporting the trading of ETHW – the fork of Ethereum to keep PoW as an option, it remains primarily a “Bitcoin-first” marketplace.
Naoris Protocol Teams Up with WACEO, a DAO focused Non-Profit Supporting Blockchain Platforms
Naoris Protocol, the blockchain and AI-based Decentralized CyberSecurity Mesh that restores cybersecurity across all sectors of the economy, is announcing a partnership with WACEO, a non-profit specialized in governance, legal, and regulatory compliance “serving DeFi projects, DAOs, DEXs, and other Web3 projects across the globe.”. WACEO is “a unique...
Vitalik Buterin: A Big Moment for the Ethereum Ecosystem as the Merge Completes
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has been tweeting regularly this past week addressing the Merge where Ethereum moves from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition is expected to extend the runway for Ethereum which is the most popular smart contract platform in the open blockchain world. The transition will also dramatically reduce the energy consumption and transaction times for the Ethereum blockchain – long a sticking point for detractors of the distributed ledger technology. Some have claimed that the Merge will reduce worldwide electricity consumption by a whopping 0.2% – obviously, this is a difficult percentage to estimate but the point has been made.
SEC Files Lawsuit Against Chicago Crypto Capital LLC, Claims Unregistered Securities Offerings
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is continuing its pursuit of platforms that are issuing digital assets without being registered as securities. In a lawsuit filed today against Chicago Crypto Capital LLC (CCC) and several executives, the SEC alleges the defendants defrauded investors. According to the SEC, CCC owner Brian...
Alterrage Teams Up with Boson Protocol to Open Phygital Web3 Store
Web3’s commerce layer Boson Protocol is partnering with Alterrage, a DAO-led fashion label leveraging blockchain technology, “to create interoperable collections across physical, augmented, and digital spaces.”. The partnership will see Alterrage “open a phygital Web3 store where buyers will be able to purchase the unique collection which is...
