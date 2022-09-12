Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
cbs2iowa.com
Over 20 year old playground to be replaced at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An outdated playground will be removed and replaced in Cedar Rapids this fall. The city of Cedar Rapids says the playground at Bever Park is popular and over 20 years old. They say a replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools report larger class sizes with fewer classroom teachers
The Iowa City Community School District reported larger classroom sizes and fewer teachers in elementary schools this year compared to the 2021 academic year metrics. As of Aug. 17, 349 classroom teachers were deployed across 22 elementary schools in the district. In the 2021-22 academic year, the district recorded 370.5 elementary school teachers.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School District to open new magnet high school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will open a new magnet school that “focuses on preparing students for their futures by engaging them in authentic work with and in our community.”. According to the District, the new school is called City View Community High...
Daily Iowan
UI officials propose Iowa Memorial Union renovations, decommissioning Iowa House Hotel
Proposed renovations of the University of Iowa Memorial Union move Student Health and Wellness into the building, aimed to increase student accessibility to services. The construction, costing an estimated $63.7 million in phase one and $17.4 million in phase two, is slated for completion in 2025 following project approval from the university and state Board of Regents.
Daily Iowan
USG, GPSG looks to increase, continue funding for Food Pantry at Iowa
The University of Iowa’s Undergraduate Student Government and the Graduate and Professional Student Government are pushing for increased funding for the university’s food pantries. The student governments both passed a resolution to continue and promote increased funding for food pantries on campus at a joint meeting on Sept....
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Are internships necessary for UI students?
Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Contributor Luke Krchak debate on whether internships are necessary for UI students’ future?. Internships are essential to students. Most students, like myself, have little idea what they want to do after college. Fortunately, internships can give students find a clearer vision for their...
Daily Iowan
DITV: New Student Class Brings Obstacles for UIHD
The University of Iowa class of 2026 is one of the largest incoming classes in modern history. DITV news reporter Abigail Kurten has more on how this new student population has put strain on campus housing and dining halls.
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
The second largest school district in Iowa improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Ambulance Service sees increase in call volume
The Johnson County Ambulance Service saw an 11 percent increase in the volume of calls it received compared to 2021. The service has experienced 14,315 ambulance calls so far in 2022. Fiona Johnson, director of the ambulance department, presented the increase during Wednesday’s Johnson County Board of Supervisors work session....
Daily Iowan
Iowa City, UI continues to remove emerald ash tree population
Ash trees in Iowa City continue to fall victim to the emerald ash borer beetle despite preventative treatment and removal efforts by arborists over the last decade. The emerald ash borer is a small, green beetle native to East Asia. The invasive beetle was first discovered in the United States in 2002 and moved across the country because people unknowingly transported them on infected ash wood.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf, North Scott approve millions for schools
Voters in the Bettendorf and North Scott Community School Districts on Tuesday approved millions of dollars in school funding in a special election. In Bettendorf, the vote was 753-203 in favor of renewing its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), a fund that raises roughly $2.3 million for the district each year.
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
KWQC
Walcott parents frustrated with district’s proposal to close elementary school
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport School District is considering changing Walcott K-8 to a 5-6/7-8 junior high school. The district presented the proposed changes as part of its master facility plan in July. The Davenport school board meeting was packed with parents of Walcott students Monday night to voice their...
Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?
There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | UI students need mental health training
Students who work in resident assistance, disability programs, and other student service positions at the University of Iowa are trained in trauma-informed care practices as well as signs of mental health distress. However, mental health training for students outside those programs is necessary to create overall campus awareness of and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Astrid Hilger Bennett, an Iowa City Textile Artist
Astrid Hilger Bennett focuses on community-building art projects involving hands on experiences– like INDIGO. DITV News reporter, Justina Borgman, visited the INDIGO exhibit to learn more about Astrid’s story as an artist.
Daily Iowan
Hawk the Vote helps Hawkeyes register to vote after low 2018 turnout numbers
The University of Iowa’s nonpartisan voter registration initiative Hawk the Vote wants to increase voter registration rates amid the approaching midterms. According to the UI’s 2020 National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement Report, while the initiative has seen a rise in the percentage of students registering and voting, data from 2018’s midterm elections pale in comparison to 2016 and 2020’s presidential elections.
Daily Iowan
Decision to restore Iowa City Happy Hollows Park’s ‘skinned’ infield tabled
The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Commission shelved plans to consider restoring Happy Hollows Park’s baseball field until 2024 on Wednesday. The Happy Hollow Park baseball diamond, on 800 Brown St., was grassed over 2019. The commission reconsidered a skinned baseball infield because of pre-existing renovation projects for the park.
