ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City schools report larger class sizes with fewer classroom teachers

The Iowa City Community School District reported larger classroom sizes and fewer teachers in elementary schools this year compared to the 2021 academic year metrics. As of Aug. 17, 349 classroom teachers were deployed across 22 elementary schools in the district. In the 2021-22 academic year, the district recorded 370.5 elementary school teachers.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids School District to open new magnet high school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will open a new magnet school that “focuses on preparing students for their futures by engaging them in authentic work with and in our community.”. According to the District, the new school is called City View Community High...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa City, IA
Business
City
Iowa City, IA
Daily Iowan

UI officials propose Iowa Memorial Union renovations, decommissioning Iowa House Hotel

Proposed renovations of the University of Iowa Memorial Union move Student Health and Wellness into the building, aimed to increase student accessibility to services. The construction, costing an estimated $63.7 million in phase one and $17.4 million in phase two, is slated for completion in 2025 following project approval from the university and state Board of Regents.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

USG, GPSG looks to increase, continue funding for Food Pantry at Iowa

The University of Iowa’s Undergraduate Student Government and the Graduate and Professional Student Government are pushing for increased funding for the university’s food pantries. The student governments both passed a resolution to continue and promote increased funding for food pantries on campus at a joint meeting on Sept....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Are internships necessary for UI students?

Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Contributor Luke Krchak debate on whether internships are necessary for UI students’ future?. Internships are essential to students. Most students, like myself, have little idea what they want to do after college. Fortunately, internships can give students find a clearer vision for their...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

DITV: New Student Class Brings Obstacles for UIHD

The University of Iowa class of 2026 is one of the largest incoming classes in modern history. DITV news reporter Abigail Kurten has more on how this new student population has put strain on campus housing and dining halls.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City West#U S Labor Department#School Districts#Iccsd#The U S Labor Department#Hvac
Daily Iowan

Johnson County Ambulance Service sees increase in call volume

The Johnson County Ambulance Service saw an 11 percent increase in the volume of calls it received compared to 2021. The service has experienced 14,315 ambulance calls so far in 2022. Fiona Johnson, director of the ambulance department, presented the increase during Wednesday’s Johnson County Board of Supervisors work session....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City, UI continues to remove emerald ash tree population

Ash trees in Iowa City continue to fall victim to the emerald ash borer beetle despite preventative treatment and removal efforts by arborists over the last decade. The emerald ash borer is a small, green beetle native to East Asia. The invasive beetle was first discovered in the United States in 2002 and moved across the country because people unknowingly transported them on infected ash wood.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf, North Scott approve millions for schools

Voters in the Bettendorf and North Scott Community School Districts on Tuesday approved millions of dollars in school funding in a special election. In Bettendorf, the vote was 753-203 in favor of renewing its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), a fund that raises roughly $2.3 million for the district each year.
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
K92.3

National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring

Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?

There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | UI students need mental health training

Students who work in resident assistance, disability programs, and other student service positions at the University of Iowa are trained in trauma-informed care practices as well as signs of mental health distress. However, mental health training for students outside those programs is necessary to create overall campus awareness of and...
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

Hawk the Vote helps Hawkeyes register to vote after low 2018 turnout numbers

The University of Iowa’s nonpartisan voter registration initiative Hawk the Vote wants to increase voter registration rates amid the approaching midterms. According to the UI’s 2020 National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement Report, while the initiative has seen a rise in the percentage of students registering and voting, data from 2018’s midterm elections pale in comparison to 2016 and 2020’s presidential elections.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy