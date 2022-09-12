ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Godwin Out After Injury Against Dallas Cowboys

By Jon Conahan
 4 days ago

Chris Godwin limped off the field in the Buccaneers first half against the Dallas Cowboys.

Chris Godwin, who is making his return after missing the past few months due to an ACL injury, appeared to be injured on the sideline and limped off with about 1:30 left in the second quarter as the Buccaneers take on the Cowboys.

The injury looked to be in his leg as he was holding his hamstring on the sideline. It's uncertain at the moment if anything is wrong with the leg, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on.

Godwin looked like his old self, catching three passes for 35 yards already. Outside of maybe Mike Evans, there's a good argument to be made that he's the most important player in the Buccaneers receiving core and will be a huge miss for them.

Tampa currently has a 12-3 lead at halftime and should be up more but failed to convert inside of the Cowboys' 30 multiple times. If the offense continues looking like it did in the first half, there's a good chance that they will find the end zone multiple times in the second half.

At the start of the second half, reporters confirmed that it's a hamstring injury and he will miss the remainder of the second half. This is likely the Buccaneers being safe rather than Godwin being seriously injured, hopefully.

We will have updates on Chris Godwin when they become available on our BucsGameday Twitter page.

Follow Jon on Twitter to get updates on Chris Godwin and live content about this game against the Dallas Cowboys.

IN THIS ARTICLE
BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

