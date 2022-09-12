ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz

By Alex Love
 4 days ago

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been nearly two months since Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty, but members of the Fairport community, where he lived, and beyond have shown he’ll never be forgotten.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to Mazurkiewicz’s family, but also strangers who took time out of their day to raise money by purchasing a meal, participating in raffles and auctions.

Three different seatings were offered for the fundraiser dinner and every single one was sold out. According to diner owner Brian O’Reilly, he was proud of his staff’s teamwork in giving back to the Mazurkiewicz family.

“All I really do is the food, and I have a wonderful staff that put this together,” O’Reilly said. “All donations were done by them, all the decorations were done by them, it’s been like a very team effort here. I came up with the idea and they executed it.”

Among the nearly 250 participants in this fundraiser were people who used to work with Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, like Carol Demace, who will always remember his compassion for the department — like going out of his way to make anyone’s stressful day a positive one.

“It just was wonderful to have him come down and we would be in the middle of something so awful, but he would just make us laugh,” Demace said. “It would just turn around the whole day because he had that sense of humor and it was wonderful.”

The initial goal was to raise $5,000, but as the event began, diner staff said they already surpassed that and ended up raising around $10,000 to help the Mazurkiewicz family.

“I just hope it will help them with any extra expenses that they had,” Fairport resident Ruth Curtis said. “They sure were never prepared for what happened to that police officer.”

“Just give them a few extra bucks and just know that everybody in Fairport and probably all over respect the work that he’s done,” Stanley Buczkowski said.

Outside the diner were members of the Rochester Police Department Tactical Unit selling pro-law enforcement merchandise which included shirts with Officer Mazurkiewicz’s patrol car number on them. Raising more funds to help the family and other charity work for the police.

21-year-old Kevin Vickers, who’s accused of killing Officer Mazurkiewicz remains in custody at the Monroe County jail. His next court appearance is Nov. 4. He’s pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy