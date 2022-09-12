Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eviscerated Republican congressman Clay Higgins for his treatment of female climate experts during a Congressional hearing on Thursday.Accusing the Louisiana congressman of disrespecting Raya Salter, a lawyer and clean energy advocate during her testimony on corporations and climate change before the House Oversight Committee, the Democratic congresswoman said: “Men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private.”It followed after Mr Higgins referred to Ms Salter as “good lady” and “boo” in a heated exchange during the hearing as she told the congressman that “the fossil fuel industry that owns...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO