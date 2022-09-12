Read full article on original website
‘I fear how you treat women in private’: AOC eviscerates GOP congressman for nasty attack on female climate expert
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eviscerated Republican congressman Clay Higgins for his treatment of female climate experts during a Congressional hearing on Thursday.Accusing the Louisiana congressman of disrespecting Raya Salter, a lawyer and clean energy advocate during her testimony on corporations and climate change before the House Oversight Committee, the Democratic congresswoman said: “Men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private.”It followed after Mr Higgins referred to Ms Salter as “good lady” and “boo” in a heated exchange during the hearing as she told the congressman that “the fossil fuel industry that owns...
DeSantis could be charged with kidnap after moving migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
The Department of Justice has been tapped by California Governor Gavin Newsom to investigate whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial decision to send two flights of migrants north would amount to “kidnapping” charges.“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme,” Gov Newsom wrote in a 15 September letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland.On Wednesday afternoon, 50 migrants arrived at an airport on Martha’s Vineyard after being brought there under a plan that the Republican Florida governor later...
Judge blocks justice department from Trump documents as legal fight continues – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out any documents that are under legal privilege rules but DoJ is expected to appeal the decision
Polio has reemerged in the US. Who should get a polio vaccine now?
New York’s governor has declared a state of emergency after health officials detected poliovirus in the wastewater of five counties — evidence the disease is circulating. The declaration also follows a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York, who was diagnosed with paralytic polio this summer — the first case identified in the United States in nearly a decade.
