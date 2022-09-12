ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cousins Presents Game Balls to O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah After Vikings' Victory

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q93SC_0hrTGQIs00

"Everything rises and falls on leadership," Cousins said after the Vikings beat the Packers.

So far, so good for the Vikings' new regime.

Back in January, the team's ownership made sweeping changes, firing GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight season fell short of the playoffs. They followed that up by hiring young, innovative, culture-focused replacements in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell.

On Sunday, Minnesota's new era got off to a great start in a 23-7 victory over the rival Packers. O'Connell got his first win in his first game as an NFL head coach, calling the shots as the Vikings averaged 6.5 yards per play in a game dominated by wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Adofo-Mensah watched the roster he helped assemble this offseason play at a high level on both sides of the ball, with free agent acquisitions Za'Darius Smith, Jordan Hicks, and Harrison Phillips contributing to a stifling defensive effort.

After the game, quarterback Kirk Cousins took the opportunity to present game balls to both O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah.

"I believe strongly (that) everything rises and falls on leadership," Cousins said in a locker room speech . "Speed of the leader, speed of the team. These two guys are running this organization and we're going to go as far as they can take us."

"All the way," chimed in owner and chairman Zygi Wilf.

"All the way," Cousins said back. "As these guys leading us, this was their first win. So game balls for both of you."

Later, at his postgame press conference, Cousins said it was the first time he'd ever given out a game ball.

"Somebody on the sideline brought it up to me, so I went over to Mr. Wilf, Zygi, and just said 'Hey, are you good if I present it to them?' and he said yup," Cousins said. "They had footballs ready and everything."

It was just one game and one win. There will undoubtedly be adversity that hits the Vikings this year, and winning this game does not guarantee that they'll go on to have a successful season.

But a new era of Vikings football couldn't have started much better than it did on Sunday. They played well in all three phases, avoided penalties, and took it to their biggest rivals in front of a fired-up crowd.

It all made for a pretty ideal beginning to a new chapter of the Vikings' story.

DGAF ACE
4d ago

As a 50 year, and LONG SUFFERING fan of the Vikings it was great to see them get the win, especially against Rodgers. A new regime gives me hope that we might get another shot at a Super Bowl in my lifetime.

