Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Car slams into side of West Philadelphia daycare, no injuries reported

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews responded to a West Philadelphia daycare early Thursday morning after a driver slammed into the side of the building. The crash happened at Peewee Prep Education Center near the intersection of 56th and Vine streets shortly before 7 a.m. The pre-K and kindergarten was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot multiple times in SW Philadelphia is in critical condition

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. 12th District police arrived to find the 30-year-old victim had three gunshots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison

Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

18-year-old charged after argument leads to gunfire at Fashion District

CENTER CITY - Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced charges against a young man accused of firing a gun inside an busy outlet mall on Tuesday night. The District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged 18-year-old Samir Smith with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses. Investigators say Smith and another person were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

5 officers hurt in explosion during training exercise at SCI Phoenix

SKIPPACK, Pa. - Officials say as many as five law enforcement agents were hurt when an explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise at a Montgomery County prison. Several emergency vehicles, including at least two fire trucks, swarmed a large field near SCI - Phoenix in Skippack Township just...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

