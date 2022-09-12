Read full article on original website
Related
phl17.com
Man wanted for shooting his co-worker after a argument in Allegheny West
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man that shot his co-worker while working at an Allegheny West worksite. The incident happened on August 26, 2022 at 3430 W. Westmoreland Street. According to police, two construction workers argued while at a job site. One of the men, police say,...
fox29.com
Police: Three teens sought in Philadelphia armed carjacking of 80-year-old man
FAIRMOUNT - Authorities are searching for three teenagers accused of a broad daylight armed carjacking of an elderly man in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Investigators say the gunpoint carjacking happened Sept. 6 on the 800 block of North 26th Street just after 3 p.m. According to police, the teens approached an...
phl17.com
Video surveillance captures man fatally shooting a teen girl in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a girl in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street just before 9 pm Sunday. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was shot once in the chest and abdomen...
fox29.com
Shooting at restaurant near Temple campus critically injures a man, officials say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police in North Philadelphia are investigating a shooting near Temple University’s campus. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday night, about 8:45, on the 2100 block of North Broad Street. Responding officers arrived to find a 29-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Car slams into side of West Philadelphia daycare, no injuries reported
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews responded to a West Philadelphia daycare early Thursday morning after a driver slammed into the side of the building. The crash happened at Peewee Prep Education Center near the intersection of 56th and Vine streets shortly before 7 a.m. The pre-K and kindergarten was not...
fox29.com
Woman robbed near Philadelphia Police headquarters; police ask for help identifying suspect
CENTER CITY - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly robbed a woman in Center City. Officials say the incident took place early September 14, just after 5:30 in the morning, on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, in front of the Philadelphia Police headquarters.
Man abducted by 3 armed men, shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Police say the kidnapped victim was shot three times by one of the suspects before the vehicle they were riding in crashed.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times in SW Philadelphia is in critical condition
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. 12th District police arrived to find the 30-year-old victim had three gunshots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Attempted abduction turns into gunshots, leaving a man in critical condition in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times after an attempted abduction in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. Three men in a Jeep tried to abduct...
Philly police ordered to work 12-hour shifts this weekend to amid surge in fatal shootings
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department said it will deploy officers on 12-hour patrol shifts this weekend — instead of the typical eight-hour shift — as the late summer surge in gun violence continues to put the city on high alert. “PPD leadership has announced that all...
NBC Philadelphia
Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison
Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman stalks teen girl walking dog in Philadelphia before deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia released new video showing the deadly shooting of a teenage girl who police say was killed while walking a dog with another person over the weekend. Investigators say 17-year-old Teryn Johnson was on the 5300 block of Harrock Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
fox29.com
Arson suspect who allegedly hoarded over 150 jugs of gas inside Philadelphia property arrested
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect who police believe hoarded hundreds of one-gallon jugs full of gasoline inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home was taken into custody on Wednesday. After more than a month on the run, investigators say 37-year-old Darren Arnold was spotted in the area of 10th street and...
fox29.com
18-year-old charged after argument leads to gunfire at Fashion District
CENTER CITY - Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced charges against a young man accused of firing a gun inside an busy outlet mall on Tuesday night. The District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged 18-year-old Samir Smith with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses. Investigators say Smith and another person were...
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage boy is in custody after an argument lead to a gunshot being fired inside a busy Philadelphia outlet mall on Tuesday night. Police responded to the Fashion District on 9th and Market street around 6:30 p.m. after an officer reported hearing a gunshot. Inspector...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
fox29.com
Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
fox29.com
5 officers hurt in explosion during training exercise at SCI Phoenix
SKIPPACK, Pa. - Officials say as many as five law enforcement agents were hurt when an explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise at a Montgomery County prison. Several emergency vehicles, including at least two fire trucks, swarmed a large field near SCI - Phoenix in Skippack Township just...
phl17.com
3 babies hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle, man fled the West Philadelphia scene
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Man wanted for allegedly striking four people with a vehicle and failing to stop in West Philadelphia. The incident happened on September 2, 2022 at the intersection of 56th Street and Vine Street around 11:54 am. According to police, a man known as Dre was at an auto...
Comments / 0