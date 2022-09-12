Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled
Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor
WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
Man dead after ‘farming accident’ in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 62-year-old man is dead after the tractor he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon in Wayne County. Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road in Williamsburg around 1:08 p.m. on a report of a farming accident, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist involved in crash on Lima Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening on Lima Road just north of Coliseum Boulevard. Police say the motorcyclist rear-ended a car. The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and...
1017thepoint.com
VICTIM IN FARM FATALITY IDENTIFIED
(Wayne County, IN)--More details have been released about the fatal farm accident just north of Williamsburg that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported on Wedneday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as 62-year-old John Frost. Frost was using a tractor to remove a small tree from his Morgan Creek Road property on Tuesday afternoon when the tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath. Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox 59
Tractor rolls on top of driver, killing him
WAYNE COUNTY — Tuesday at approximately 1:08 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a farming accident in the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road. It was reported to police that a tractor had rolled on top of the driver, identified as 62-year-old John Frost of Williamsburg.
Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal Celina crash
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash at the U.S. 127 and state Route 119 intersection. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Roel Villareal, 51 of Texas, was driving a 2015 Kenworth semi truck southbound of U.S. 127 when Bradley Wendel, 33 of Coldwater, blew past a stop sign on state Route 119 in a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, striking the truck’s trailer. Wendel was pronounced dead at the scene and Villareal was uninjured.
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
1017thepoint.com
MAN KILLED ON WAYNE COUNTY FARM
(Wayne County, IN)--No information has been released yet about what appears to have been a fatal farm accident in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30, first responders were sent to a farm on Morgan Creek Road a few miles north of Williamsburg. Scanner traffic indicated that a 63-year-old man had become pinned under a tractor. A medical helicopter was summoned but was cancelled before it arrived. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or what led to the incident.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
hometownstations.com
Night work on Interstate 75 in Allen County to begin tonight
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Wednesday, September 14, 2022) Interstate 75 in both directions in the city of Lima, between State Route 81 and State Route 65, will have lane restrictions beginning tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, for bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Work will occur overnight with lane closures beginning at approximately 6 p.m. each night and extending into the following day. Work is anticipated on Saturday. No work will occur on Sunday.
wktn.com
Alger Man Among Two Arrested on Union County Warrants
Two area residents were arrested on outstanding warrants out of Union County. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to the Multi County Jail in Marion to take custody of 41 year old Devin C. Pummell, of Alger. Deputies and...
One dead after semi crash in Mercer County
Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.
peakofohio.com
Area man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in Rushsylvania
An area man was arrested in Rushsylvania after eluding police officers in a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon around 3:30. Bellefontaine Police were notified that the Union County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a red SUV, driven by Brayzin McDaniel, 20, of Marion, westbound on Route 33 at a high rate of speed.
Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified
LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
Two Piqua men in custody in connection with Shelby County catalytic converter robberies
SIDNEY — Two men from Piqua have been arrested by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with several reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at Shelby County businesses, according to a news release. The robberies took place in the Fort Loramie, New Port, and Houston areas in...
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED ON SOUTH 6th IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of reports of shots fired in Richmond late Tuesday night. One report came from the area of the 300 block of South 10th at just before midnight. That report was unfounded. But, another report from near South 6th and P Street just before that was legitimate. Scanner traffic indicates that there were bullet holes in at least one vehicle and shell casings were recovered. Officers were reviewing video from nearby security cameras. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
hometownstations.com
St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
Woman pleads guilty to driving intoxicated in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman pleaded guilty to driving through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa. Brandi Bare admitted to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
