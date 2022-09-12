(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of reports of shots fired in Richmond late Tuesday night. One report came from the area of the 300 block of South 10th at just before midnight. That report was unfounded. But, another report from near South 6th and P Street just before that was legitimate. Scanner traffic indicates that there were bullet holes in at least one vehicle and shell casings were recovered. Officers were reviewing video from nearby security cameras. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO