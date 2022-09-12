ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Buckeyes won the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, which wrapped up on Tuesday. Ohio State turned in a final 54-hole team score of 853 (-11), which comes in as the fourth-best 54-hole score in program history. The Buckeyes were one of only two teams (SMU) to finish under par and they had a 10-stroke lead on the second-place finisher.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO