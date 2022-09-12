Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wexner partners up with ReelAbilities Film Festival to spotlight filmmakers with disabilitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: The sky is not falling for Buckeyes offenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Scooter Safety: Ohio State shares ways to stay safe while ridingThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Travels to Pittsburgh to Conclude Non-Conference Slate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (3-3) travels to Pittsburgh to face No. 12 Pitt and Tennessee this weekend in the final matches of the non-conference schedule. Ohio State moved up to fifth in this week’s AVCA poll, following two more top-10 wins last weekend...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three Buckeyes On the 2022 NFHCA Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Leanne Bough, Emma Goldean and Makenna Webster were named on Wednesday to the inaugural 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Watch List. The list represents student-athletes with the strongest potential for consideration to the 2022 NFHCA All-Region and All-American teams. It includes 254 student-athletes across all three divisions.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Women’s Soccer Wins First B1G Title, Advances to College Cup
In 2010, the Ohio State women’s soccer program enjoyed its best NCAA Tournament run, making the Buckeyes’ only appearance in the College Cup. The year also marked the first regular season title in program history. The Buckeyes were 8-2-0 in Big Ten Conference action, recorded five shutouts and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🌐 Ohio Stadium 360 Drone Show
Relive the spectacular drone show during the Ohio State Marching Band performance Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame with immersive 360 imagery. Script Ohio drone show Ohio Stadium – Sept 3, 2022 Ohio State vs Notre Dame – Spherical Image – RICOH THETA. 100 Years of Ohio Stadium.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 22 Buckeyes Earn 3-All Draw at No. 14 Akron
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 22 Ohio State (4-0-2) battled to a 3-all draw at No. 14 Akron (4-1-1) Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Zips scored twice late in the second half to overcome an Ohio State 2-1 advantage before the Buckeyes evened the match at 3-all in the 83rd minute.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 13
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Trio of Buckeyes Named to Preseason All-WCHA Team
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State women’s hockey players were voted by Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) coaches to the Preseason All-WCHA Team, the conference announced Tuesday. Defender Sophie Jaques, forward Emma Maltais and goaltender Amanda Thiele represent Ohio State on the six-player list. Jaques, the 2022 WCHA...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Borkovic, McLaughlin Earn Co-Big Ten Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Keagan McLaughlin, a senior from Zanesville, Ohio, was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week while freshman Marko Borkovic, a midfielder from Maidenhead, England, was tabbed co-offensive POW by the league office Tuesday after the Buckeyes (4-0-1) recorded a 2-0 win over No. 12 Butler last Friday in Columbus.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Wins Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Buckeyes won the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, which wrapped up on Tuesday. Ohio State turned in a final 54-hole team score of 853 (-11), which comes in as the fourth-best 54-hole score in program history. The Buckeyes were one of only two teams (SMU) to finish under par and they had a 10-stroke lead on the second-place finisher.
