Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more

Nebraska prison watchdog cites 'deeply concerning' shortages of health staff
In May, Gov. Pete Ricketts and state corrections officials showcased a state-of-the art new prison facility in Lincoln, one featuring open spaces, natural light and more programming space for inmates. But despite the fanfare, a new 32-bed treatment unit within the facility that’s intended to serve some of the state’s...
Nebraska COVID cases see sharpest drop since April
COVID-19 cases fell sharply in Nebraska last week, hitting their lowest recorded levels in months. The state added 2,121 new cases last week, down 28% from 2,936 the previous week, according to state data reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By percentage, that drop was the...
Payday lenders disappeared from Nebraska after interest rate capped at 36%
Nebraska’s payday lenders have all shut down in the two years since voters capped the interest rate they could charge. The last handful gave up their delayed-deposit services business licenses in December, according to records kept by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. Just six months earlier, there...
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire
Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
Nebraska state trooper finds 10 lbs. of meth in car near York
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested an Illinois woman after the trooper found 10 pounds of methamphetamine at an Interstate 80 rest area. Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the patrol said, a trooper smelled marijuana when talking to the driver of a Hyundai Accent who was stopped at the eastbound I-80 rest area near York.
2 Lincoln products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament
Two Lincoln-made products are among the 16 featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament. The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks. Voting began Tuesday to whittle the...
