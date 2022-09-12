Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
SignalsAZ
This Weekend: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Three days, five live bands, over 70 sponsors and exhibitors, eight food trucks, event mobile app and multiple excursions and things to do outdoors including vehicle rock crawl, off-road poker rally, e-bike demo track, Ruger and Cabela displays, and indoor + outdoor displays are just a few hints at what the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is bringing to downtown this weekend, Friday, September 16th through Sunday the 18th. Located inside the Findlay Toyota Center and the surround grounds outside, the inaugural event has been in planning for the past year by the Fain Family Foundation.
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue in some AZ spots Wednesday
PHOENIX — Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday morning. Much of northern and eastern Arizona will still see chances for storms through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Then, the entire state will dry out as high pressure starts...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley BMO Harris is Open for Business
BMO Harris Bank in Prescott Valley is committed to remaining open to providing excellent service to customers. Its easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project. A little harder to find is access to BMO Harris Bank, which remains open to service their customers.
Why AZ gas prices are rising in some areas but falling in others
The national average of gasoline is down 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile in Phoenix, the average price has increased.
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
SignalsAZ
Transplanting Iris: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about transplanting iris. Learn the best time to do a transplant and more. Also get the answer to the question ‘Do large native junipers need to be watered in October?’. Check out more of The Mountain...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Youth Center Offers School Break Camps
The Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department announced their Holiday and School Break Camps at the Cottonwood Youth Center. Programs offered include Full Day Camps for school holidays and Full-Day Week Camps for school breaks. Full-day camps will be from 8:00 am-5:30 pm (no half days). Full Day Camp for the...
SignalsAZ
Chandler’s Sonoran Sunset Series Brings Music to Veterans Oasis Park
Live music fills the al fresco space at Veterans Oasis Park’s amphitheater for the annual Sonoran Sunset Series. On the third Thursday of the month, from October 20 through March 16, talented musicians and entertainers will perform an array of acts for music lovers at this series of free open-air concerts in Chandler. Jazz, country, feel-good rock, and even the sweet sounds of multiple eras take to the park’s main stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Dancing for the Stars 2022 Winners Announced
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona’s Dancing for the Stars 2022 event took place on Sept 9th and Sept 10 at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center and was a huge success! The Clubs are deeply grateful for all dancers who joined the mission of fundraising on behalf of the community youth and thanks to their dedicated efforts, a new fundraising record was set with a total of $465 thousand!
SignalsAZ
Enjoy Date Night at After Dark at the Park
The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings, and Keeper Talks.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
SignalsAZ
Verde Shuttle to Implement New Schedule
Starting October 1, the Verde Shuttle will introduce changes to better serve both workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and people making local trips within Sedona. The revised service will include changes to both the schedule and the routing within Sedona. Verde Shuttle will now operate the same schedule...
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors
MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
SignalsAZ
Tempe Acts to Protect Health and Safety of People Living in the Salt River Bed
With compassion and with concern for public health and safety, the City of Tempe is advancing its assistance to unsheltered individuals living in the Salt River bed near Tempe Town Lake, and soon will enforce that it is a no trespassing area. Since July, the homeless outreach and crisis response...
