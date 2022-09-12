Read full article on original website
Ohio Department of Development Director visits Lima to speak with small business leaders
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Small businesses are making the turnaround after the stress caused from the middle of the pandemic. Ohio's business development is looking to make their next step in overall growth. "There is so much opportunity here in the state of Ohio and we know that entrepreneurs are...
Community invited to check out Lima Noon Optimist's Safety City on Sept. 17th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents will have a chance to see what's behind the chain link fence at the Lima Noon Optimist's Safety City this Saturday. Thousands of kids have gone through the programming at Safety City but there are still people out there that have never heard of it. Safety Officer Eric Mericle is inviting the public out to take the grand tour and see what all has changed over the years.
Alger Council Taking Legal Action to Get Property Cleaned Up
Alger council members voted to take legal action against a homeowner in the village that refuses to clean up their property. Councilman Mike Miller said the property in question is a mobile home on West Belmont Street in the village. Mayor Von Summa said that the homeowners have been written...
Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout...
West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting focuses on cyber security
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Central Ohio Safety Council held their monthly meeting with today's message on cyber security. The president and CEO of Tomorrow's Technology Today was the guest speaker and shed light on how easily anyone can fall victim to a cyber attack. The frequency of these attacks is on the rise and really took off during the pandemic. You may recall the global operations of Honda Motor Company were brought to a halt in 2020 all because of one remote worker on a VPN. Over 90% of cyber attacks happen from an e-mail link and hackers make the request urgent to encourage users to act on it.
Community Enrichment's Small Business Equity Award Winner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Small Business Equity Award winner. He has been cutting hair since he was a teenager and is now the owner of Divine Hair Salon on West Elm Street. Frank Fisher is more than just a hairstylist as he has garnered a devoted clientele. He is a friend, a confidant, and most of all a mentor to many he knows. He encourages individuals that are thinking of opening a business to make a plan and take action. Fisher takes the role of mentor as a privilege.
Buckeye Rubber Products welcomes director of Ohio Department of Development for tour
The director of Ohio Department of Development stopped by Buckeye Rubber Products in Lima to tour their facility. The company makes various rubber materials for different types of industries such as automotive. Lydia Mihalik learned more about day-to-day operations and what employees receive working at the company. Business leaders say that it was important to share what they do not only for the state of Ohio but for nationwide and overseas clients as well.
SAFY of Lima is expanding their services to better help area youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local youth service agency is expanding the services they offer area teens. SAFY of Lima offers behavioral and mental health services for young adults from the ages of 12 years of age to 17 years old. Their drop-in facility is a place where the kids can feel comfortable and open up with skill coaches about their feelings. The center is now offering additional therapy including therapeutic behavioral services in a more casual setting.
Allen Lima Leadership kicks off their 34th class with two-day orientation
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a class to help area professionals take that next step into leadership. The Allen Lima Leadership kicked off orientation for their 34th class. Participants spend one full day each month through June on themes such as education, economic development, and criminal justice. For the participants, it's like the first day of school as they meet with professionals from various businesses in the area. The two-day orientation includes a trip to Fassett Farm to participate in team-building exercises. Participants get to experience their community in a hands-on way to learn more about how organizations in the area work.
Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities applaud direct service providers
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Dedicated, caring, and patient are words that were mentioned many times as those who care for individuals with disabilities were honored on Tuesday. The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities taking the time to thank their direct service professionals for all they do for their clients. Many of these direct service professionals work in the home helping the person learn the tools to be independent. There are hundreds of people who work with the board of developmental disabilities but more are needed. Those who have worked as direct service professionals say what they do is challenging but rewarding.
Night work on Interstate 75 in Allen County to begin tonight
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Wednesday, September 14, 2022) Interstate 75 in both directions in the city of Lima, between State Route 81 and State Route 65, will have lane restrictions beginning tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, for bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Work will occur overnight with lane closures beginning at approximately 6 p.m. each night and extending into the following day. Work is anticipated on Saturday. No work will occur on Sunday.
Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce Hosts The Chamber Challenge on Tuesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Many local business partners had a fun-filled day at Westgate Entertainment Center in Lima!. The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce hosted "The Chamber Challenge" Tuesday evening at 5 pm. A wide variety of local businesses and organizations engaged in the following five competitions: bowling, axe throwing, cup stacking, basketball, and rock-wall climbing. The organization who rose to the top received the designation of the 2022 Chamber Champ. Some of the teams also collaboratively dressed up to win the Best Team Spirit Award. Although today was filled with lots of food, fun, and games, the Chamber of Commerce has a key purpose in mind behind all the games.
Houseplant Swap at Spring Street Community Garden
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have a green thumb and love houseplants you will want to attend a new event this Saturday. Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership and Activate Allen County are hosting a "Plant Swap". This is for houseplants that are not intended for outdoor use over the fall and winter seasons. Many avid gardeners grow more tropical indoor plants and this is a chance to share and build upon your own collection of plants and meet people with a similar interest in gardening.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Lane closures planned on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
Applications are being accepted for the 4th annual Activated Faith Community Challenge
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County is once again offering grant dollars to get people moving. Applications for the 4th annual "Activated Faith Community Challenge" are being accepted. Churches and any faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply with a project that will better the health of their members. Ten groups can get up to $1,000 to help put their idea into motion.
Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified
LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
Community Enrichment's Corporate Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award Winner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Corporate Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award winner. "Rhodes State College has had a footprint in diversity for years and my job is just really to champion and enhance and broaden that footprint of diversity that we have. And what an honor it is that Rhodes State College gets recognized, right, for the wonderful job that they've been doing, and what they're getting ready to do and what they're currently doing," expressed Renee Bradley, special assistant to the president for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Van Wert Fire responds to Uptown Laundry
All Crawford County mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales move to online only
BUCYRUS—Beginning in October of this year, ALL mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales will be online. Sales will remain on Fridays at 11:00 AM and posted to the auction website as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. This is based on mandates by the State of Ohio. Information on how to bid on a property can be found at the Sheriff’s Office website, crawfordcountysheriffohio.com. Click on the menu button at the top left on the home page and select “Sheriff Sales”. Additional information regarding online sales and to view properties for Sale by the Sheriff can be found at the auction website, crawford.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov.
