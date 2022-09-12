Read full article on original website
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
hometownstations.com
Ohio Department of Development Director visits Lima to speak with small business leaders
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Small businesses are making the turnaround after the stress caused from the middle of the pandemic. Ohio's business development is looking to make their next step in overall growth. "There is so much opportunity here in the state of Ohio and we know that entrepreneurs are...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Brett A. Gleason, 25, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $400 fine. Ashley N. Newland, 37, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 90 days jail. 76 days suspended. $150 fine. Kenneth A. Richardson, 60, of Lima, pleaded no...
hometownstations.com
Houseplant Swap at Spring Street Community Garden
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have a green thumb and love houseplants you will want to attend a new event this Saturday. Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership and Activate Allen County are hosting a "Plant Swap". This is for houseplants that are not intended for outdoor use over the fall and winter seasons. Many avid gardeners grow more tropical indoor plants and this is a chance to share and build upon your own collection of plants and meet people with a similar interest in gardening.
hometownstations.com
Night work on Interstate 75 in Allen County to begin tonight
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Wednesday, September 14, 2022) Interstate 75 in both directions in the city of Lima, between State Route 81 and State Route 65, will have lane restrictions beginning tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, for bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Work will occur overnight with lane closures beginning at approximately 6 p.m. each night and extending into the following day. Work is anticipated on Saturday. No work will occur on Sunday.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
A Toast to the City kicks off this weekend event starting Thursday evening. It features a full line of amazing wines, wonderful hors d’oeuvres from local bars and restaurants along with stage entertainment. Friday will include the Battle of the Businesses; Bourbon Tasting Event, a new event this year; and evening music by “Billy Likes Soda.” Saturday starts out with a golf outing, bingo and car cruise-in, golf cart poker run and Krendl Magic. Saturday night’s entertainment will include Derek Alan Band and AC/DC Tribute Band. The Canal Days 5K starts Sunday morning followed by the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. and then entertainment by Flat Bottom Boys, a BMX bike show and the grand prize drawing. For a complete schedule, visit delphoscanaldays.com.
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
hometownstations.com
SAFY of Lima is expanding their services to better help area youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local youth service agency is expanding the services they offer area teens. SAFY of Lima offers behavioral and mental health services for young adults from the ages of 12 years of age to 17 years old. Their drop-in facility is a place where the kids can feel comfortable and open up with skill coaches about their feelings. The center is now offering additional therapy including therapeutic behavioral services in a more casual setting.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
hometownstations.com
Car show held at Allen County Council on Aging gives community members a chance to reminisce
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area seniors and community members came out to enjoy the nice weather and even nicer cars. The Allen County Council on Aging held their 12th annual car show. Neighbors, residents of Lochhaven Apartments, and other groups had a chance to admire over a dozen vehicles, enter raffles, and listen to music. Seeing well-maintained vintage cars or unique custom paint jobs is always interesting, but Gerald Burton says one of the highlights of the event is the memories that some models or styles of cars may bring back for local seniors.
hometownstations.com
Not-So-Strong Ohio tour makes a stop in downtown Lima
"Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour makes a stop in downtown Lima. The "Not So Strong Ohio" tour by Ohio Democrats made a stop in downtown Lima Tuesday morning. The candidates for secretary of state and state auditor were on hand. They say the corruption and special interests are costing the residents of Ohio. Governor DeWine's weakness is hurting working families and he is failing to provide the leadership expected from a governor. They say the Democratic ticket on the ballot this fall is the change that Ohio needs.
hometownstations.com
Heart & Sole of Allen County making sure local kids have a comfortable pair of shoes to wear
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More kids in the local area will have shoes thanks to a donation by Heart & Sole of Allen County. The organization dropped off a shoe order that will go to kids in the Lima area who may have not had a chance to get appropriate footwear for the school year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Heart and Sole wants to ensure that students can go to school with a comfortable pair of shoes.
hometownstations.com
Allen Lima Leadership kicks off their 34th class with two-day orientation
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a class to help area professionals take that next step into leadership. The Allen Lima Leadership kicked off orientation for their 34th class. Participants spend one full day each month through June on themes such as education, economic development, and criminal justice. For the participants, it's like the first day of school as they meet with professionals from various businesses in the area. The two-day orientation includes a trip to Fassett Farm to participate in team-building exercises. Participants get to experience their community in a hands-on way to learn more about how organizations in the area work.
hometownstations.com
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. It was a hit last year and they plan for it to be bigger this year. The Doctor Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association is holding an impact community event to celebrate living in Lima. Along with food, games, and raffles, the pond will be stocked and kids will be able to learn how to fish.
hometownstations.com
It's Docent Enrichment Week and the Allen County Museum is providing information on volunteering
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum's education department hosting a variety of speakers as part of their Docent Enrichment Week. The docents at the Allen County Museum are volunteers who help out in a variety of ways, including leading school and adult tours, guiding visitors around the museum and volunteering for special events. This week is a chance for people interested in the docent program to learn more about what they do, and to give veteran docents the opportunity to hear more about different subjects. The docent program is integral for the museum to stay up and running all year round.
dayton247now.com
Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
Paulding County Progress
Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches
PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
Lane closures planned on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
hometownstations.com
United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring Service Event Starts Monday
Press Release from United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 14, 2022) Rakes and paintbrushes in hand, about 160 volunteers will span the county next week, volunteering for United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring event. “With our campaign season kicking off last week and Days...
