ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, MI

Williamston Weekend Survival Kits hosts volunteer food packing events

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoMvP_0hrTEgPC00

Marsha Whitman has found another purpose in life.

“I've been doing this since I think 2021," Whitman said. “I'm retired, and it gives me a purpose sometimes just to give back a little bit. I don't need to play every day.”

And 8-year-old Bailey Cartwright is just starting to figure out one of hers.

“I thought it would be helpful for the children who don't have enough money to buy their own food,” Bailey said.

Another thing they have in common is volunteering with Weekend Survival Kits .

“We're packing food kits for children, mostly in Ingham County here," said Director of Operations Kyla Parkllan.

As Parkllan kicked off the first volunteer event of the year, they packed, packed and packed over 1,000 kits for 63 schools.

“Students often times will receive free and reduced school lunch during the school week. They won't have food over the weekend," Parkllan said. "They come to school on Monday morning, it's tough to concentrate. It's tough to learn. So we want to give them the best chance at learning to succeed at school.”

It all started in 2010. The food now comes in pre-packaged baggies from the Greater Lansing Food Bank, but it didn't used to be that way.

“When I first started, we used to have an assembly line to pack these things, but now, they come like this," Whitman said.

Now, the volunteers pack those baggies in a plastic bag with a special note.

"It seems like a really silly task, but it's really important," Parkllan said. "It conceals its contents. We would never want a child to get made fun of for taking these bags home. We don't want that to be a reason that they wouldn't opt into our program. So we want to conceal what's inside.”

Each kit comes with well balanced snacks and meals.

“We want to make sure that everything in the kit is something that a child would eat, otherwise, it's still just gonna sit on their shelf," Parkllan said. "So we've got things like mac and cheese, and ramen and peanut butter, and we've got these great little shelf stable yogurts, cans of tuna, anything like that.”

After the finish packing the bags, volunteers drive them to participating schools and drop them off.

“We will have drivers that come through, and we will load up their cars with however many kids are assigned to that school," Parkllan said. "So some drivers take five some drivers take 150 some schools we have to send to drivers too because they receive so many kits.”

Even though they might not see the kids who get the kits, they know they're making a difference.

“You're not only that you are feeding a child, but that you're showing a child who struggles with food insecurity that somebody cares about them," Parkllan said. "So we're not just feeding them, we're also showing them love in the community.”

For Marsha, she's known for a while she can make a difference.

“The children are so innocent, and you want them to have the best right off the get go," Whitman said. "So I feel good when I help out.”

And Bailey is just starting to figure it out, one bag at a time.

“You can just get bags and pack some food up, and it's really cool,” she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Iconic Charlotte festival sign stolen

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A sign that has been around for decades in Charlotte was stolen during the city’s annual Frontier Days event, and now organizers need help from the public to find out where it is. The banner has been displayed at Frontier Days for the past few decades. Community organizers are pretty heartbroken […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamston, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#School Closings#Food Security#Old Bailey#Charity#Operations
thelivingstonpost.com

Spaghetti dinner set to raise funds for Cassandra Schmidt’s family

A spaghetti dinner is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 141, 3265 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell, to raise funds for the family of Cassandra Schmidt. Schmidt, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 42, was a paramedic with the Livingston County EMS for 10 years before completing her degree and becoming a charge nurse at Trinity St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Traveling vintage market bringing 150+ vendors to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Finders Keepers Vintage Market will soon bring vintage furniture, original artwork, food trucks, a mobile bar, live music and more to Chelsea.. The one-day event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, 20501 W. Old U.S. 12. Those interested in getting in at 10 a.m. can purchase early-bird tickets for $10 online. General admission, beginning at 11 a.m., is $5 cash at the gate. Those 12 and younger get in free.
CHELSEA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WLNS

Williamston corn maze opens Friday for its last season

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a bittersweet time for a man who owns a corn maze in Williamston.It’s been a staple in the community for the past 20 years, but this year will be it’s last. The farmer says a Consumers Energy pipeline project gave him no choice but to close it down. “Here at […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WLNS

Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
OWOSSO, MI
extrainningsoftball.com

GoFundMe Launched for Michigan Player Diagnosed with Cancer

Michigan infielder Kaylee America Rodriguez has been diagnosed with cancer. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created on Tuesday to support Rodriguez; the fundraiser page said that an MRI last week found two tumors in the rising junior’s hip that were later found to be cancerous. From the fundraiser page:. “Kaylee...
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy