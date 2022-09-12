Read full article on original website
WEAR
Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
WEAR
2 dead after head-on collision on Highway 331 in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are dead after a head-on collision on U.S. 331 South in Walton County Tuesday night. The crash took place on U.S. 331, just north of State Road 20, around 8:18 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2014 Mazda and 2019...
WJHG-TV
Chick-Fil-A employee stops carjacking in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chick-Fil-A employees are known for their willingness to help, and that even extends to helping stop a carjacking. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was getting her baby out of her car near a Chick-Fil-A when 43-year-old William Branch approached her.
Update: FHP confirms two fatalities in U.S. 331 crash
Updated 11 p.m. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both southbound lanes are shut down on U.S. 331 after a head on collision around 8:15 p.m., according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred just north of State Road 20. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Mazda and a Chevy Tahoe collided and […]
More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
WCTV
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
WEAR
South Walton firefighters rescue man who fell down manhole
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- South Walton firefighters rescued a man who fell down a manhole Wednesday afternoon. The incident is happened at a construction site off of North Watersound Parkway around 2:34 p.m. According to the South Walton Fire District, the man had fallen 20 feet down a manhole after...
WJHG-TV
Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
Chick-fil-A worker stops carjacking outside Florida restaurant, deputies say
A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after deputies said he stopped a carjacking outside the fast-food restaurant.
Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway. A tractor trailer was also driving in […]
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 14, 2022
Michael Sorey, 49, Campbellton, Florida: Sexual battery by person in familial/custodial authority, grand theft motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Randy Southwell, 60, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage: Florida Highway Patrol. Calvin McCoy, 61, Hayneville, Alabama: Failure to appear...
Fort Walton Beach student arrested for sending death threat to classmate on Discord
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stepped into action Tuesday after a student threatened to kill another with a knife through an app message. OCSO said the 15-year-old male at Fort Walton Beach High School sent the message Tuesday night on Discord. He told deputies he sent the message to […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County utility workers aiding in Jackson’s water crisis
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than 40 days since Mississippi’s main water treatment plant in Jackson began failing, leading to resident’s unable to use or drink fresh water. But in times of need, Bay County residents know all too well the struggles that come with it.
WJHG-TV
“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At some point, every driver runs over a nail and gets a flat. It’s almost inevitable, but at what point does it become excessive? It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.
One injured in PCB motorcycle accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
