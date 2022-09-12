ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

WEAR

Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
WJHG-TV

Chick-Fil-A employee stops carjacking in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chick-Fil-A employees are known for their willingness to help, and that even extends to helping stop a carjacking. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was getting her baby out of her car near a Chick-Fil-A when 43-year-old William Branch approached her.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update: FHP confirms two fatalities in U.S. 331 crash

Updated 11 p.m. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both southbound lanes are shut down on U.S. 331 after a head on collision around 8:15 p.m., according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred just north of State Road 20. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Mazda and a Chevy Tahoe collided and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WCTV

Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WEAR

South Walton firefighters rescue man who fell down manhole

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- South Walton firefighters rescued a man who fell down a manhole Wednesday afternoon. The incident is happened at a construction site off of North Watersound Parkway around 2:34 p.m. According to the South Walton Fire District, the man had fallen 20 feet down a manhole after...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway. A tractor trailer was also driving in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 14, 2022

Michael Sorey, 49, Campbellton, Florida: Sexual battery by person in familial/custodial authority, grand theft motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Randy Southwell, 60, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage: Florida Highway Patrol. Calvin McCoy, 61, Hayneville, Alabama: Failure to appear...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County utility workers aiding in Jackson’s water crisis

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than 40 days since Mississippi’s main water treatment plant in Jackson began failing, leading to resident’s unable to use or drink fresh water. But in times of need, Bay County residents know all too well the struggles that come with it.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One injured in PCB motorcycle accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

