Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There
Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.
News Channel 25
Tiny house, big problems in Waco
WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene
WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
Belton wants community feedback on new pipeline project
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos River Authority is announcing a pipeline project to connect Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake within the next 8 years. River Authority Regional Manager Brad Brunett told 6 News Thursday the population in South Bell County has continued to grow and the project will help ensure water service to customers in that area.
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. Evelia Aviles, 45, was last seen in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street. Aviles is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
‘The worst day of my life’: Central Texas mom on a fentanyl mission
TMA said some physicians said tight guidelines are limiting access for many patients who need valid prescription medications to manage pain.
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Bliss From Texas Humane Heroes
When 10-year-old Bliss arrived at Texas Humane Heroes at the Leander location, her leg had already been poorly amputated and she had a huge tumor on her side that was literally draining the life out of her. Luckily, their doctors removed the tumor and immediately she turned into a new...
Texas gas prices drop $1.50 in 3 months — how have they changed in your city?
As of Thursday, the statewide average is down to $3.18, a decrease of $1.52 in three months.
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
Temple police, local experts share firearm safety tips
TEMPLE, Texas — Owning a firearm is an extremely serious responsibility. If not taken seriously, people could either lose their lives or be injured for the remainder of their lives. Aftermath.com reports nearly 500 people unintentionally die by a gun in an average year. A nine-year-old in Killeen was...
fox7austin.com
Ukrainian refugee family in Georgetown needs help getting back on their feet
GEORGETOWN, Texas - As Ukraine reclaims a city that was taken by Russia, some people who fled the war in the beginning are still struggling to get back on their feet right here in Central Texas. 20-year-old Esmeranda, who didn't want to give her last name for safety reasons, is...
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
CBS Austin
Struggling small town Texas hospitals consider new focus on emergencies
Texas lawmakers are looking into how to keep hospitals in rural areas open and fully staffed. The hospitals not only serve their local patients, they're also a safety net for Texans traveling across the state. Times are tough right now for Texas rural and community hospitals. Since 2010 more than...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
KCEN
