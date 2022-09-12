ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Barrel City, TX

First responders honored in Gun Barrel City 9/11 procession

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRcbw_0hrTDuTv00

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas ( KETK ) — A procession honoring those who risked their lives 21 years ago was held in Gun Barrel City on Sunday.

9/11 timeline: A look back 21 years later at the horrific attacks on America

The event was hosted by the Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments, along with EMS, at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

It began at the UT Health East Texas center that’s located off of West Main Street, with the route continuing at six other stopping points.

“It’s actually quite an honor for us to hold the procession of lights. Obviously, we feel a close bond with them since we are first responders ourselves,” said Michael Bradley, Gun Barrell City Fire Department Public Information Officer. “But, this lets us do our part, if you will, to help remember those who made the sacrifice of both civilians and first responders that lost their lives not only in New York City but those in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon.”

The procession made its way through Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad, Malakoff, Caney City and Payne Springs before returning to Gun Barrel City at approximately 2:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0hrTDuTv00

Your news, delivered daily. Sign up for KETK and FOX51’s newsletters for the latest news, sports and weather alerts across East Texas. Customize your inbox with the categories you’re interested in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Local police pup gets body armor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – K9 Kilo with the Jacksonville Police Department has been equipped with a bullet and stab-proof vest. The vest was a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit that provides vests for dogs in law enforcement. Kilo’s body armor is custom fitted, American made and National Institute of Justice certified. […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Large sinkhole opens up in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood

DALLAS - Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are blocking an area around a large sinkhole in Pleasant Grove. The several-feet deep hole opened up at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road. The hole took up most of the center lane. What Causes Sinkholes?. According to the United States...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gun Barrel City, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malakoff, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Amtrak service to continue as normal

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Amtrak’s Texas Eagle service has started up again after some rail workers and railway owners came to a deal on Thursday. The service which stops in Longview, Marshall and Mineola twice a day was stopped on Wednesday before a potential strike on Friday. Amtrak Spokesman Marc Magliari expects normal operations to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire burning in woods north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler. Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post. Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Athens Railway Cafe owner picking up pieces following fire nearby

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city’s downtown area is still recovering from a fire. Just over a week after a fire destroyed Honeycomb Home Company in downtown Athens, surrounding businesses are still cleaning up smoke damage. “I’m here, you know, God’s in control of this and I’m...
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler approves $119,000 contract to reimagine park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved a $119,325 contract with MHS Planning & Design to prepare the P.T. Cole Park design plans Wednesday. The City of Tyler Parks Department will renovate the park by adding a plash pad, updating the restroom, basketball court, and pavilion as well as adding sidewalks, replacing the […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#East Texas#New York City#9 11#Festival#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Anderson County Sheriff receives certificate of congressional recognition, flag

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores received a certificate of congressional recognition and flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Flores said the gifts came from Congressman Lance Gooden, and were presented in recognition of his service and the service of his deputies to the community. “Many thanks to Congressman Gooden,” […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire burning northeast of Tyler

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-5 acre grass fire on County Road 347, west of Winona. Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks said that there are no structures on fire and that this is just a pasture fire. This article will be updated with any additional information.
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
CBS DFW

Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  
CRANDALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Chief of Police announces two promotions in the department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler announced two members of the department received promotions on Friday. Toler promoted Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield to Assistant Chief and Detective Lydia Thedford to Sergeant. Assistant Chief Sheffield began his career at the Tyler PD in June of 1994. He holds a Master Peace Officer license […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy