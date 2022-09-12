First responders honored in Gun Barrel City 9/11 procession

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas ( KETK ) — A procession honoring those who risked their lives 21 years ago was held in Gun Barrel City on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments, along with EMS, at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

It began at the UT Health East Texas center that’s located off of West Main Street, with the route continuing at six other stopping points.

“It’s actually quite an honor for us to hold the procession of lights. Obviously, we feel a close bond with them since we are first responders ourselves,” said Michael Bradley, Gun Barrell City Fire Department Public Information Officer. “But, this lets us do our part, if you will, to help remember those who made the sacrifice of both civilians and first responders that lost their lives not only in New York City but those in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon.”

The procession made its way through Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad, Malakoff, Caney City and Payne Springs before returning to Gun Barrel City at approximately 2:30 p.m.

