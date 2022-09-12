ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

WOWK 13 News

Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
INTERNET
City
Saint Albans, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
firefighternation.com

State Suspends Calhoun County (WV) Ambulance Operations; Ambulances Impounded

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources suspended Calhoun County EMS’ license to operate and impounded its five ambulances. The state claims the EMS was operating improperly equipped ambulances and using uncertified personnel, WCHS reports. County officials responded that the suspension was an overreaction to missing paperwork, and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

More tourists are visiting West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and tourism leaders from around West Virginia on Thursday, September 15, 2022, celebrated a new finding from yearly economic impact research. Data from 2021 showed tourists spent more than $4.9 billion in the state during the year, which is almost four percent higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. […]
BECKLEY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Lists its Updated Regulations for Night Hunting of Coyotes

The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is. permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land. Hunting...
ANIMALS
WVNS

Raleigh Sheriff responds to Justice Holdings tax delinquencies

Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid. Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

How West Virginia’s leaves will change this fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — September is here and it has a message for us—it’s time to cool off. The rush of summer vacations and back-to-school is behind us, and we’ll all be spending a little more time inside —preferably by the warm air coming from the vents. The National Weather Service has released its fall […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBOY 12 News

These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
HEALTH

