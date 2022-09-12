Read full article on original website
woay.com
Kroger to host peanut butter drives in all West Virginia store locations starting September 14
Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Kroger has partnered with Feeding America and local food bank partners to host its annual peanut butter drives in all West Virginia store locations. The drive will run from September 14 through October 11. Kroger customers can purchase peanut butter and place it in the...
Construction to close St. Albans I-64 on-ramp
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - I-64 construction will cause some traffic weekend traffic changes.
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
What you need to know about West Virginia pawpaw season
Mid-September is peak time for picking pawpaws in West Virginia; here's what you need to know about harvesting the unique fruit.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
Where to have some fall fun in West Virginia
With dropping temperatures, pumpkin spice everything in stores and the autumnal equinox next week, fall is well and truly in the air.
Metro News
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
Metro News
PSC orders natural gas utilities to come up with alternate plans to eliminate sticker shock for annual winter rates
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission has ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for the significant increases the companies are proposing for winter rates for their customers. Each year the PSC gives approval for winter rates to natural gas...
firefighternation.com
State Suspends Calhoun County (WV) Ambulance Operations; Ambulances Impounded
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources suspended Calhoun County EMS’ license to operate and impounded its five ambulances. The state claims the EMS was operating improperly equipped ambulances and using uncertified personnel, WCHS reports. County officials responded that the suspension was an overreaction to missing paperwork, and...
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
West Virginia Treasurer against push to track gun & ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
More tourists are visiting West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and tourism leaders from around West Virginia on Thursday, September 15, 2022, celebrated a new finding from yearly economic impact research. Data from 2021 showed tourists spent more than $4.9 billion in the state during the year, which is almost four percent higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. […]
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Lists its Updated Regulations for Night Hunting of Coyotes
The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is. permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land. Hunting...
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday.,
Raleigh Sheriff responds to Justice Holdings tax delinquencies
Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid. Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on […]
How West Virginia’s leaves will change this fall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — September is here and it has a message for us—it’s time to cool off. The rush of summer vacations and back-to-school is behind us, and we’ll all be spending a little more time inside —preferably by the warm air coming from the vents. The National Weather Service has released its fall […]
These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
Metro News
State targets 21 schools for comprehensive help after Balanced Scorecard results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two dozen West Virginia public schools have been identified as needing additional state resources following the results of the 2022 Balanced Scorecard. The scorecard for all schools was released during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting. The list of schools that will receive CSI...
