Lincoln High School victim of swatting, prank 911 call
DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
KCCI.com
Hope Ministries breaks ground on new campus in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries broke ground on a new campus on Des Moines' east side on Thursday. The location near the intersection of Hubbell and East Douglas Avenues will have space for 100 women and children. Donors helped turn the first shovel of dirt on the more...
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
KCCI.com
Trestle to Trestle Bridge reopens in Johnston
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A new bridge is now open on the Trestle to Trestle Trail in Johnston after an ice jam tore the old one in half in 2019. For three and a half years, trail users have been waiting for new bridge, which was unveiled Thursday with great enthusiasm.
Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
KCCI.com
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
What's next for Pieper Lewis?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, the Des Moines teenager who killed the man she alleges raped her, has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to live at Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines. Polk County prosecutors said in the sentencing hearing that Fresh Start is...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
KCCI.com
A park in Iowa is offering ADA accessibility to kayaks
AMES, Iowa — An Ames park is now one of the few in the country to offer an accessible way to get into kayaks and canoes. The city recently installed a piece of gear on some of the docks at Ada Hayden Heritage Park. The equipment makes it easier for people with mobility issues to get in and out of watercraft.
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Lennox man killed Monday in 150th Street rollover
A Lennox man died Monday night when his pickup truck overturned on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, of Lennox, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street east of S Avenue when his 2006 Toyota Tacoma left the granular-surface roadway “for an unknown reason,” struck a “field drive” and overturned.
One person died in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn. Johnson was the […]
KCCI.com
Arrest made in shooting on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been charged for shooting a man while a baby was in the same room. Zakiya Muhammad is charged with willful injury, domestic assault and child endangerment. The shooting happened last Wednesday on Kenyon Avenue. Police say Muhammad and the victim...
KCCI.com
World Food and Music Festival returns to Des Moines this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Preparations are underway downtown for the World Food and Music Festival. The three-day experience will host about 50 food vendors representing 27 countries as well as performances by local artists. Ninety-thousand people are anticipated to attend the event. "It's a great way to experience different...
KCCI.com
Pieper Lewis fundraiser raises full restitution amount less than 24 hours after sentencing
DES MOINES, Iowa — AGoFundMe page set up for an Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist has raised a substantial amount of money less than 24 hours after her sentence was handed down. A Polk County judge sentenced Pieper Lewis to five years probation on Tuesday and a...
Wait, You Can Get Land For Free In Iowa?!
Free land?!?! That sounds too good to be true. All across the country, small towns are just giving away free land in an effort to help grow their population. And yes, this is totally free. Iowa has some of these plots available in both Manella and Marne. But is there...
KCCI.com
Man critically injured in Des Moines crash involving motorcycle
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash on Des Moines' south side. It happened at the intersection of Indianola and Evergreen avenues just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines police say a motorcycle and a van collided at the intersection. The man...
KCCI.com
Experts say Pieper Lewis' story echoes stories from other survivors
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Human trafficking experts said the story of Pieper Lewis, anIowa teen who said she killed the man who raped her, reflects the stories of many survivors of human trafficking. On the witness stand, Lewis described the abuse she suffered at the hands of her adoptive...
KCCI.com
Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
