Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming High School Tennis Regional Scoreboard: Sept. 16-17, 2022
There are only two weeks left in the prep-level tennis season, and kicking off the exciting next couple of weeks is the Regional Tennis Tournament taking place on September 16 and 17. Powell hosts the north and the south will go to Rock Springs for match play. Seeding for the...
Wyoming High School State Golf Preview 2022
The two-day state championships for Wyoming High School golfers will be on Friday and Saturday in Wright, Buffalo, and Rock Springs. WyoPreps visited with the three hosting head coaches and discussed how the golf courses will play, their condition, the challenges that players will face, and a breakdown of each classification.
Shoshoni Rebounds with Huge Win Over Greybull
Shoshoni entered the 2022 season ranked #1 in 1A 9-Man football thanks in part to winning the state championship in this classification last season. The Wranglers lost their season opener to a talented Pine Bluffs team but bounced back with a 53-0 victory over Greybull on Thursday. Pehton Truempler had 4 touchdowns in the game and the Wrangler defense was stifling.
Jackson Dominates Wood River, ID. for 2nd Win in 2022
Despite some changes in personnel, Jackson remains a serious contender in 3A football. The Broncs improved to 2-1 after a 55-12 win over Wood River from Hailey, Idaho back on Friday. Jackson had a tremendous first half and scored just every way possible. Xander Witt was a star for the Broncs with a pair of touchdown receptions in the first half. The first one went for 12 yards and the 2nd one covered 50 yards. Witt also came up with a pick-six in the 2nd half on a play that went for 40 yards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston Notches 1st Victory on the Road in Riverton
Evanston had a hot and cold season a year ago as won a bunch at the beginning of the year and lost a bunch at the end of the year. In 2022, the Red Devils started the season with a 1-point loss to Lomond, Utah out of Ogden, and then it was another 1-point loss, this time to Jordan, Utah. Back on Friday, Evanston got it together and posted a win over Riverton 34-7. This team will have to rebuild to some degree but they do have Kai Barker who has experience and success on both sides of the ball. The 3A west is tough as nails so the Red Devils will need everybody to chip in something. The Red Devils will be in Lander this week.
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
617
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0