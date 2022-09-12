ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home

OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
