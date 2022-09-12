Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing armored truck at Northeast Side business arrested, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they arrested a 21-year-old man, and another is still on the run in connection with a robbery of an armored vehicle at a business on the Northeast Side. The robbery happened at a business in the 6800 block of FM 78 when...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home continues
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. A neighbor called police about a man acting erratically, firing a gun and then eventually...
foxsanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Firefighters treating overnight shooting victim feared someone also took aim at them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters who were treating a shooting victim outside their West side fire station early Thursday morning feared for a while that they also were targeted by a shooter. The crew on duty at Fire Station No. 10, located at the corner of Culebra Road...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
KSAT 12
Neighborhood at scene of an SAPD standoff on edge after police leave without an arrest
San Antonio – A massive police presence ended abruptly and it left neighbors on edge. People who did not want to be identified but live on Diamondback Trail near Southcross Ranch were in disbelief as SWAT pulled out the street. Officers had been attempting to get a barricaded suspect...
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside home accused of shooting at neighbor’s home, dog
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to try to convince a man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side mobile home into surrendering peacefully. The 28-year-old man is believed to be armed. In fact, police described the situation that began unfolding after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400...
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
KTSA
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a road rage shooting on the Northwest side. At around 1:15 A.M. Thursday, two drivers pulled over on Camino Villa and got out of their vehicles after something happened on the road to spark the incident. The drivers began...
KSAT 12
Hollywood Park police ID suspect accused of opening fire in restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police have identified the suspect who they said opened fire inside a restaurant over the weekend, killing two people and injuring a third. Police Chief Shad Prichard said they are searching for Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, who is wanted for capital murder. The...
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
KTSA
San Antonio father shoots at man caught peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Northwest side resident says he shot at a man that was peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window. FOX 29 reports that it happened at around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments. The daughter spotted the peeping Tom and...
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
Comments / 0