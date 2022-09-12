ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Researchers working to combat disease impacting SC peaches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the peach season enters its offseason, researchers are working to combat a major disease impacting one of South Carolina’s biggest industries. According to Clemson University, bacterial spot can cause up to $10M in losses each year for the peach industry. “The fruit doesn’t...
AGRICULTURE
FOX Carolina

Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
FOX Carolina

MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color. An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North...
GEORGIA STATE
sharkattackonline.com

Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
IVA, SC
FOX Carolina

SCDNR: New restrictions for deer carcass transport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says hunters, processors, and taxidermists should be aware of new restrictions on bringing deer carcasses from North Carolina to South Carolina. SCDNR says Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a transmissible and always fatal neurological disease affecting cervids, which...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Horse#Upstate#Fox#Hasty S Horses
FOX Carolina

NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Army
WJCL

Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy