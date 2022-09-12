Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan returns SC woman’s lost wallet, new friendship born
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an easy Sunday morning when Terrance Sessions was getting gas with his 6-year-old daughter, Jayla Bellamy, at the Marathon Gas station on Belle Terre Boulevard. On his way out, he noticed a wallet in the middle of the road. “It was a big wallet with all the information […]
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
FOX Carolina
Researchers working to combat disease impacting SC peaches
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the peach season enters its offseason, researchers are working to combat a major disease impacting one of South Carolina’s biggest industries. According to Clemson University, bacterial spot can cause up to $10M in losses each year for the peach industry. “The fruit doesn’t...
FOX Carolina
Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
FOX Carolina
MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color. An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North...
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
FOX Carolina
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
FOX Carolina
SCDNR: New restrictions for deer carcass transport
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says hunters, processors, and taxidermists should be aware of new restrictions on bringing deer carcasses from North Carolina to South Carolina. SCDNR says Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a transmissible and always fatal neurological disease affecting cervids, which...
FOX Carolina
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
Reward offered to help solve murder of Spartanburg man
A murder in the Upstate last year remains unsolved and today, a reward was announced for information that could help investigators close the case.
$27 million attainable housing project in works for Spartanburg Co.
The need for attainable housing in the Upstate is growing and Spartanburg County has a $27 million plan.
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health’s new Addiction Medicine Center offers services to combat rise in overdoses
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agencies across the nation are reporting rapid increases of drug overdoses. Here in the Upstate - Prisma Health says they’re expanding services to confront the challenges of addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery in South Carolina and beyond. The Addiction Medicine Center’s executive director says,...
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Timeline: Dates, events surrounding investigation into South Carolina family
A son and mother found shot to death on their Lowcountry property. News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines. Not only for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
South Carolina Woman Wins 'Breathtaking' Lottery Prize
One South Carolina player is celebrating a huge win thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
FOX Carolina
Upstate coffee shop named one of the most beautiful
A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
Three separate fatal crashes in the Upstate Wednesday
Traveling on Upstate highways continues to be treacherous. Three separate but fatal crashes were reported Wednesday, two in Greenville County and the other in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
Plane, body of pilot remain submerged in South Carolina lake after crash
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
