Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239
Coupeville Real Estate at 111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239. Description: The real estate listing at 111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239 with the MLS# 1995358 has been on the Coupeville market for 1 days. This property located in the Coupeville subdivision is currently listed for $125,000. GeoCoordinates:. 48.235875. -122.75358.
seattlemedium.com
Dante Aikens, Jr. Is Top Talent In Football, Basketball And In The Classroom
At just 10 years of age, Dante Aikens, Jr. is well on his way to being one of the next young stars to come out of Washington state. Despite only being in the fifth grade, Aikens is known worldwide with his ability to make three-pointers on the basketball court and throw touchdowns on the football field. A dual-sport athlete, Aikens plays AAU basketball with Seattle Rotary and youth football for the Central District (CD) Panthers.
More than just a name, Tyler Tuiasosopo brings structure, accountability - and a big playbook to Mariner
EVERETT, Wash. - More than anybody, Tyler Tuiasosopo knows the success his family has enjoyed in football - and the way his name is received in those circles. "It has been able to get us through the door," said Tuiasosopo, whose uncle, Manu, is a former Seahawks' first-round draft pick in the 1970s ...
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
Seattle During and After the Civil War
During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
myedmondsnews.com
Here are the Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out winners
Winners of the Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out, sponsored by Cole Gallery, were announced Thursday night during Art Walk Edmonds. Thirty-two selected artists were sent out to paint the Edmonds/Kingston areas from Sept. 1-11, and a total of 83 paintings were submitted. The winners are:. Honorable mentions went to:
luxury-houses.net
Edwin Ivy Legacy Home in Seattle with a Killer Indoor-Outdoor Flow Lists for $13.2M
The Home in Seattle exudes modern luxury & elevated style, now available for sale. This home located at 1625 Federal Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 11,679 square feet of living spaces. Call Laura S. Halliday – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 399-5842) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
secretseattle.co
8 Hispanic-Owned Restaurants You Need To Check Out In Seattle
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting these Hispanic-owned restaurants in Seattle!. Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! From September 15 through October 15, we celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans. This includes those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Here in Seattle we are lucky to have benefited from the Hispanic-American members of our community in many ways—but our personal favorite may be the food.
downtownbellevue.com
Hair Salon, The Shop, Now Closed in Bellevue
The Shop, a haircut salon for men and women, is now closed in Downtown Bellevue. It was located across the street from the Bellevue Downtown Park. The address was 37 103rd Avenue Northeast in the Borgata Apartment Homes. The hair salon was located in Downtown Bellevue for over a decade.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Library pop-up
In partnership with the City of Edmonds, Sno-Isle Libraries has launched a pop-up library at the rooftop Plaza Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds. The Edmonds Library suffered extensive damage after a water pipe ruptured in late June, flooding the main floor with two inches of standing water. Customers are able to browse, checkout materials and access Wi-Fi outside the library’s main entrance or head to the rooftop Plaza Room. Sno-Isle Libraries staff are available to connect customers to everything the library offers.
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: USS Nimitz on its way
Photographer Lee Hamilton spotted the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier Tuesday morning, passing north by the ferry dock and fishing pier after leaving Bremerton. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
q13fox.com
When will Seattle's heavy rain return?
Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tacoma on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street at around 4 p.m. The officials stated that two cars and a school bus were involved in the collision. According to the...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and new Futsal tournament supports students, families, and teachers
Walking, running and kicking the ball across the pitch is a great way to have fun. But did you know that at the Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament, they can do so much more?. “We know that healthy students do better in school,” said Jenni McCloughan, a physical education...
