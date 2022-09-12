Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man injured in shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Watterson Expressway just before midnight. According to a release from LMPD, a man flagged down an off-duty officer on the eastbound lanes of I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit. The man appeared to have been shot...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed during altercation in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Nelson County. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police got a call about a shooting on Quarry Lane in Bardstown. Once on scene, officers found Bobby Allen Cross, 44, dead in a garage. Investigators believe there was...
wdrb.com
Man injured from shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Lytle Street came in around 9:30 p.m. That's near Bank Street and North 20th Street.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro offering amnesty week at tow lot starting Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is offering an amnesty period at its tow lot next week in hopes of decreasing the number of unclaimed vehicles. There are around 700 eligible vehicles in Louisville Metro Police's impound lot on Frankfort Avenue. Next week, those cars will be able to be picked up by their owners for free.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
wdrb.com
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old man shot to death near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 36-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday morning near Algonquin Parkway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jesse Workman. That shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, near...
wdrb.com
Sept. 14 marks 33 years since Louisville's Standard Gravure mass shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the nation's first workplace shootings happened in Louisville on Sept. 14, 1989. It is now 33 years since Joseph Wesbecker, 47, went on a shooting spree at the Standard Gravure printing plant. Wesbecker was a former employee of the company on disability for mental...
wdrb.com
Judge rules LMPD officer violated teen's constitutional rights in viral traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville police officer violated a Black teen's constitutional rights by frisking and handcuffing him after pulling him over for allegedly making a wide turn in 2018, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Greg Stivers determined that former Detective Kevin Crawford had no...
wdrb.com
Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
wdrb.com
WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
wdrb.com
Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
wdrb.com
CANCELED: Endangered missing person alert for 23-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man last seen early Tuesday morning. According to police, Hunter Ceralde was last seen at 4:42 a.m. after parking his car at the 7300 block of Winstead Drive, not far from Greenbelt Highway. He then started walking south.
wdrb.com
Breonna Taylor's neighbors sue former Louisville police officer, claiming her guilty plea entitles them to damages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who lived in adjacent apartments to Breonna Taylor the night she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police filed a lawsuit against the officer who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the 2020 raid. Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the suit Tuesday,...
wdrb.com
Police: carjacking suspect in critical condition after shooting himself on Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a carjacking suspect is in critical condition after stealing a car, fleeing on foot, and then shooting himself. LMPD Spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to a carjacking at the Speedway at Terry Road and Greenwood Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Mother of missing Indianapolis baby arrested; ex-boyfriend also in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis mother and her former boyfriend are both in custody in connection to the disappearance of an 8-month-old baby. Amiah Robertson went missing on March 9, 2019, but her mother, Amber Robertson, didn't report her missing until March 16. She told police she gave Amiah...
wdrb.com
Trial for former detective charged in Breonna Taylor raid delayed almost a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for a former Louisville Metro Police officer charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home in 2020 has been delayed almost a year. Ex-detective Brett Hankison was indicted in August on two charges of deprivation of rights for...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
wdrb.com
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
wdrb.com
JCPS board recognizes bus driver who confronted angry father who boarded bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Timothy Franklin earned some new monikers after putting himself between the elementary students on his bus and an angry father who boarded the vehicle on Aug. 26. “They call me Mr. Famous, Captain America,” Franklin told WDRB News, noting he wore a Captain America shirt...
