Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

LMPD: Man injured in shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Watterson Expressway just before midnight. According to a release from LMPD, a man flagged down an off-duty officer on the eastbound lanes of I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit. The man appeared to have been shot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro offering amnesty week at tow lot starting Sept. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is offering an amnesty period at its tow lot next week in hopes of decreasing the number of unclaimed vehicles. There are around 700 eligible vehicles in Louisville Metro Police's impound lot on Frankfort Avenue. Next week, those cars will be able to be picked up by their owners for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Beechmont, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 36-year-old man shot to death near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 36-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday morning near Algonquin Parkway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jesse Workman. That shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

CANCELED: Endangered missing person alert for 23-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man last seen early Tuesday morning. According to police, Hunter Ceralde was last seen at 4:42 a.m. after parking his car at the 7300 block of Winstead Drive, not far from Greenbelt Highway. He then started walking south.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

