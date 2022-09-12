ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
domenick parris
4d ago

It's time to remove the three stooges, by force if necessary. Beg Michael Nutter to come out of retirement and implement stop and frisk. Do a nationwide search and hire the best possible candidate for police chief. Hands off, let the new commissioner run things how they see fit. Fight like hell to get a law and order DA in place. Should there be any other kind of DA? If you're on the fence with that question, you're part of the problem.

Sean Winter
3d ago

and they keep saying we need gun control! no, we need crime control. legally bought guns are NOT the problem. it is the ones the criminals buy illegally. the ones you can't trace back to a buyer or that goes to someone else's name. to stop crime they need to actually punish a criminal instead of a slap on the wrist. make the punishment more sever, take away basic human rights and actually prosecute and lock them up. they are not scared of the law

derkonnigstiger
4d ago

Two girls can't even walk a dog without getting shot/killed in that city? I don't know why anyone would want to live there. Just flat-out pathetic.

