Complex
Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Warning Rappers in His Camp About 50 Cent
In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Young Guru recalled how Jay-Z warned rappers he was working with at the time about 50 Cent before “In Da Club” dropped. Shortly after the release of the film State Property, in which Jay-Z made his feature...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Makes Callous Joke About PnB Rock's Shooting Death, Twitter Explodes
6ix9ine historically breaks his social media silence when a rapper passes away – and PnB Rock’s tragic death is no exception. The controversial rapper became a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (September 13) after he made a callous joke at PnB Rock’s expense. Taking to his Instagram...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
HipHopDX.com
Ramsey Lewis, Jazz Pianist Sampled By Fugees, A Tribe Called Quest & More, Has Died
Chicago, IL – Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz pianist, has reportedly passed away at 87. According to a Facebook post shared to his page, the Grammy Award-winning artist died “peacefully” at his Chicago home on Monday morning (September 12). No cause of death was given. A statement from...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Addresses Rumors 50 Cent Gave His 'Power Book II' Role To Method Man
T.I. has provided some insight into his current relationship with 50 Cent, almost a year after challenging him to a Verzuz battle. Speaking to former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson during a recent episode of his Get Yo Ass Up! podcast, Tip was asked about a rumor he was replaced by Method Man for a role in Power Book II: Ghost.
NFL・
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Says 'Rappers Are An Endangered Species' As He Condemns PnB Rock's Murder
Fat Joe hopped on Instagram Live Thursday (September 15) and discussed PnB Rock’s murder in detail. Like many of his peers, the Terror Squad OG is frustrated by the endless stream of gun violence taking the lives of young rappers, many of whom don’t make it past 25.
HipHopDX.com
Run-DMC Issues Call-To-Action After PnB Rock’s Murder: 'We Gotta Create Hip Hop All Over Again'
Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has shared a powerful message in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. On Tuesday (September 13), the Hollis, Queens native appeared in a nearly 10-minute video posted to Run-DMC’s official Twitter account, berating the current state of Hip Hop culture in hopes of sparking change.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
HipHopDX.com
Bizzy Bone Calls Out His Fellow Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Members Over Tour Absence
Bizzy Bone has called out the rest of his Bone Thugs-n-Harmony brethren for excluding him from their recent tours. The Cleveland rapper chose to take his grievances to wax with a new track called “Bizzy Get’s Busy” from his latest solo album, I’m Busy, which was released on Sunday (September 11).
HipHopDX.com
Drake Fans React To Rapper’s New Lookalike ‘Subway Papi’
Drake appears to have himself another lookalike roaming the streets of New York City. Another 6 God doppelgänger went viral earlier this week when a video captured the man waiting at an NYC subway stop. The Latino lookalike has been nicknamed the Subway Papi and he seems to be...
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Slams Female Rap Beef Following Perceived Nicki Minaj Tirade: ‘This Shit Is Tiring’
Cardi B appears to have addressed the recent drama between female rappers in a pair of tweets uploaded to her account earlier this week. Although she didn’t name names in her posts on Monday (September 12), fans assumed she was speaking directly to Nicki Minaj, her longtime nemesis. The...
