Celebrities

Complex

Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Warning Rappers in His Camp About 50 Cent

In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Young Guru recalled how Jay-Z warned rappers he was working with at the time about 50 Cent before “In Da Club” dropped. Shortly after the release of the film State Property, in which Jay-Z made his feature...
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party

Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Addresses Rumors 50 Cent Gave His 'Power Book II' Role To Method Man

T.I. has provided some insight into his current relationship with 50 Cent, almost a year after challenging him to a Verzuz battle. Speaking to former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson during a recent episode of his Get Yo Ass Up! podcast, Tip was asked about a rumor he was replaced by Method Man for a role in Power Book II: Ghost.
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HipHopDX.com

Bizzy Bone Calls Out His Fellow Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Members Over Tour Absence

Bizzy Bone has called out the rest of his Bone Thugs-n-Harmony brethren for excluding him from their recent tours. The Cleveland rapper chose to take his grievances to wax with a new track called “Bizzy Get’s Busy” from his latest solo album, I’m Busy, which was released on Sunday (September 11).
HipHopDX.com

Drake Fans React To Rapper’s New Lookalike ‘Subway Papi’

Drake appears to have himself another lookalike roaming the streets of New York City. Another 6 God doppelgänger went viral earlier this week when a video captured the man waiting at an NYC subway stop. The Latino lookalike has been nicknamed the Subway Papi and he seems to be...
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds

Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
CELEBRITIES

