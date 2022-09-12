As gun violence continues across Chicago, several young children are getting caught in the crossfire. According to police, at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, an 8-year-old boy was inside his home when family members also inside the home said they heard multiple shots outside. According to police, he sustained a bullet graze wound to the leg and was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

