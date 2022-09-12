Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old Wounded in 2 Different Shootings Across Chicago
As gun violence continues across Chicago, several young children are getting caught in the crossfire. According to police, at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, an 8-year-old boy was inside his home when family members also inside the home said they heard multiple shots outside. According to police, he sustained a bullet graze wound to the leg and was not taken to a hospital for treatment.
Chicago shooting: 2 boys shot just minutes apart in South Side homes, CPD says
There have now been 255 minors shot, 33 fatally, in Chicago so far this year.
3 teens shot within an hour on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teens were shot Wednesday evening on the West Side of Chicago. A 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:54 p.m. when she was shot at. She was grazed in her right thigh. She was taken to Rush...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week. The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side. Police say the suspect got into...
Shooting in Chicago's Washington Park Leaves 9 People Shot, 2 Fatally
Chicago on Tuesday saw a violent night when a shooting in Washington Park left at least seven people injured and at least two people dead. Officials during a press conference late Tuesday said a verbal altercation between two groups at the park escalated and that the two groups fired multiple shots at each other, resulting several people shot.
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Man dies after found shot in head in North Lawndale
A man died after police found him shot in the head Wednesday night in North Lawndale on the West Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk about 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Shooting In Washington Park Leaves 7 Injured, 2 Fatally
The victims range in age from 19 to 46.
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
Washington Park Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 7 Others Hurt, Police Say
A mass shooting at Chicago's Washington Park left two person dead and at least seven others injured Tuesday night, authorities said. Chicago police say a ShotSpotter alert was triggered at approximately 7:45 p.m. While an investigation remains in its early stages, a witness said they heard more than two dozen shots erupt at that time.
'Random act of violence': 12-year-old boy critically injured in Near West Side shooting, police say
CPD said the child was shot in the head.
Man Injured in Chicago Lawn Gas Explosion, Authorities Say
A man was hospitalized after a gas explosion badly-damaged his home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to Chicago fire officials, the explosion occurred in the 6600 block of South Claremont Wednesday. Authorities say that the force of the explosion caused at least two sides of...
Chicago Police Sergeant, Officer to Face Felony Charges in On-Duty Shooting in Pilsen
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce felony charges against a former Chicago police sergeant and officer after an on-duty shooting that occurred in Pilsen earlier this summer. The charges will be announced at a Friday press conference at Foxx’s office, according to a release. The Chicago...
Harvey Mayor's Security Fires Shots at Robbery Suspect in Chicago
A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at a masked individual who pointed a weapon at them during an attempted robbery on Chicago's North Side, officials said Wednesday. According to a statement from the mayor's office, the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Members of the...
Chicago shooting leaves 'multiple' injured: police
Multiple were shot Tuesday in Chicago, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department dispatched officers to the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive near Washington Park, authorities told Fox News. Several people were taken to local hospitals, Fox Chicago reported. The shooting came as the city continues to experience...
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old girl shot in North Lawndale, police say
A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body on the West Side, police said
Chicago Officer Involved in Anthony Alvarez Shooting Fired Shots in Another Chase 9 Days After Police Board Decision
One of the Chicago police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in March 2021 fired his weapon during another pursuit in July, just days after a Police Board review of the first incident, according to newly released reports and videos from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
