Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

3-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old Wounded in 2 Different Shootings Across Chicago

As gun violence continues across Chicago, several young children are getting caught in the crossfire. According to police, at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, an 8-year-old boy was inside his home when family members also inside the home said they heard multiple shots outside. According to police, he sustained a bullet graze wound to the leg and was not taken to a hospital for treatment.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week. The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side. Police say the suspect got into...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Shooting in Chicago's Washington Park Leaves 9 People Shot, 2 Fatally

Chicago on Tuesday saw a violent night when a shooting in Washington Park left at least seven people injured and at least two people dead. Officials during a press conference late Tuesday said a verbal altercation between two groups at the park escalated and that the two groups fired multiple shots at each other, resulting several people shot.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
#Chicago Police #Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman

CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

Man Injured in Chicago Lawn Gas Explosion, Authorities Say

A man was hospitalized after a gas explosion badly-damaged his home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to Chicago fire officials, the explosion occurred in the 6600 block of South Claremont Wednesday. Authorities say that the force of the explosion caused at least two sides of...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago shooting leaves 'multiple' injured: police

Multiple were shot Tuesday in Chicago, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department dispatched officers to the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive near Washington Park, authorities told Fox News. Several people were taken to local hospitals, Fox Chicago reported. The shooting came as the city continues to experience...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

