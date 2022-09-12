ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
