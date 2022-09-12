Green Line service resumes after overhead wire falls onto tracks

Boston – People inside Park Street Station were faced with some alarming moments Sunday afternoon when overhead wire fell down onto the tracks.

The incident caused sparks, smoke and loud noises that some mistook for gunshots.

Cell phone videos captured by passengers showed the initial commotion.

MBTA workers helped calm nerves by guiding Green Line riders out of the station and up onto the street.

Buses replaced Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

“It sounded like gunshots, but I knew it wasn’t gunshots because I saw it happen,” said Arthur Mansavage. “Rather than get trampled, I decided not to run.”

Mansavage, an Emerson freshman who just moved to Boston, hid behind a railing and started recording on his cell phone.

“There were definitely a lot of people who thought they were gunshots,” he said. “Unless you were on the platform, it was hard to see that it was sparks.”

The MBTA Power Department completed repairs by the end of the night.

