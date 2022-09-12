ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Green Line service resumes after overhead wire falls onto tracks

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vhq1s_0hrT9U2u00

Boston – People inside Park Street Station were faced with some alarming moments Sunday afternoon when overhead wire fell down onto the tracks.

The incident caused sparks, smoke and loud noises that some mistook for gunshots.

Cell phone videos captured by passengers showed the initial commotion.

MBTA workers helped calm nerves by guiding Green Line riders out of the station and up onto the street.

Buses replaced Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

“It sounded like gunshots, but I knew it wasn’t gunshots because I saw it happen,” said Arthur Mansavage. “Rather than get trampled, I decided not to run.”

Mansavage, an Emerson freshman who just moved to Boston, hid behind a railing and started recording on his cell phone.

“There were definitely a lot of people who thought they were gunshots,” he said. “Unless you were on the platform, it was hard to see that it was sparks.”

The MBTA Power Department completed repairs by the end of the night.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning has turned a number of streets in Boston into rivers. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Boston Water and Sewer crews have responded to the scene...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Daylight stabbing near Quincy school leaves 1 person with serious injuries

QUINCY, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after one person was seriously injured in a daylight stabbing near a school in Quincy on Thursday. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Glover Avenue and Pierce Street near Quincy Catholic Academy after 1 p.m. found a victim in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Quincy Police Department.
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Line#Mbta Power Department#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. RMV location closed until further notice due to flood damage

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — An RMV service center location in Massachusetts will be closed until further notice due to flood damage. A water pipe in the ceiling at the Plymouth facility at 40 Industrial Park Road burst on Sunday, according to Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. Building materials damaged by the water need be removed and repairs to the location are anticipated to take more than one week.
PLYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Parts of New England Might See Their First Frost Tonight

We’re seven days away from the official start of Astronomical Fall and temperatures in New England are following the cooling trend. There's a chance to see the first frost of the season tonight and tomorrow night along the north country. It might sound a bit too early for a...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury

A car crashed into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday. The Dudley Street crash left the front left-hand side of the black car battered and dented. Boston Police have not stated whether they had the driver in custody or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back...
Boston

Snag flights for as low as $39 during JetBlue’s flash sale

The deal is for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16. Travelers can leave Boston behind this fall for less money by taking advantage of JetBlue’s fall flash sale. During JetBlue’s three-day “Fall in Love” sale, travelers can snag one-way flights good for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16 for as low as $39. Customers must book by Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person seriously injured in Roslindale stabbing

BOSTON — Authorities responded to a daytime stabbing in Roslindale on Wednesday that left one person seriously injured, police say. Responding officers found one victim suffering from stab wounds on Marion Street just after 3:00 p.m., according to Boston Police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after 10 guinea pigs rescued from Leominster pond

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after 10 guinea pigs were rescued from a pond at Leominster State Park Wednesday night. Officers from the Wachusett Regional Dispatch received a call that 7 guinea pigs were in the water at Paradise Pond and they couldn’t be reached by boat, according to police. Animal control units from Sterling and Holden came equipped with kayaks and other equipment to initiate the rescue.
LEOMINSTER, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
120K+
Followers
127K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy