Virginia man arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

In the late evening hours of September 10, 2022, deputies met with a female to take a harassment complaint. This female told deputies that on Wednesday night, she heard approximately five gunshots outside of her residence. She then began receiving harassing calls from a male whom she had recently ended a relationship. These calls continued over the next several days, at one point the male admitted to her he fired the shots outside her home.

John P. Ware, 25 of Richmond, VA, is charged with five counts of the felony offense of Wanton Endangerment and the misdemeanor offense of Harassment. Ware was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.