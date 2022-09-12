Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City High School Homecoming spans generations
JEFFERSON CITY — The tradition of homecoming at Jefferson City High School carries on from generation to generation. Keith Wilson played on a pair of state championship teams for the Jays in 1976 and 1977. Now he spends his time at Adkins Stadium watching his grandson, Kendrick Johnson, a sophomore wide receiver and defensive back.
krcgtv.com
Columbia's Loop Community Improvement District received a grant for new expansion project
Columbia — The Loop Community Improvement District, also known as CID, a coalition of citizens, business owners and community leaders are working on a long-term plan to enhance the infrastructure along Business Loop 70 in Columbia has been awarded grant money for a new shared commercial kitchen space. The...
krcgtv.com
MU Health Care Mexico clinic celebrates grand opening
MEXICO — The new MU Health Care clinic in Audrain County officially opened Tuesday. Dozens of dignitaries gathered in Mexico for a grand opening celebration. The new MU Health Care Urgent Care and Family Medicine Clinic opened earlier this summer. Tuesday’s event gave doctors a chance to explain the importance of their services. MU Health Care doctors joined Audrain County community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony during the clinic’s grand opening. Mexico’s South Clark Medical Building offers urgent care and family medicine. The new clinic has some old faces. Many of the clinic’s doctors are the same physicians serving the community for years including Family Medical Doctor Diane Jacobi.
krcgtv.com
Shelden simulation center builds better body parts, gives students realistic training
In a converted storage room at the University of Missouri School of Medicine is a laboratory that could be mistaken for a Hollywood special effects studio. There are heads, arms, and legs that look, feel and bleed like the real thing. These artistic inventions were created from scratch by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
New driving range set to open in Linn
LINN — Officials with State Technical College of Missouri will hold a grand opening ceremony Thursday for a new driving range. State Tech partnered with Toptracer for the new range next to Osage Country Club. The range features 12 heated and covered outdoor bays. Toptracer uses high speed camera...
krcgtv.com
Government agencies train to handle a nuclear accident in Moberly
Moberly, Mo. — On Wednesday, a transportation accident exercise at Norfolk Southern Railyard in Moberly allowed local emergency responders to train, assess, and improve their response actions. The scenario, in which a vehicle hit a moving railcar carrying an empty naval spent nuclear fuel container, was conducted by federal,...
krcgtv.com
Cole County Clerk's Office weighs in new voting, election procedures
Jefferson City — Missouri’s HB 1878 has made several modifications to voting and election procedures. Here is a list of some of the major changes according to the clerk’s office:. If a volunteer registers more than 10 voters, they must notify the Secretary of State's office. On...
krcgtv.com
Investigators release name of man electrocuted in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died after being electrocuted in southern Boone County Monday. Investigators said Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville died after coming into contact with a downed powerline. According to a release, the powerline was knocked...
RELATED PEOPLE
krcgtv.com
Helias volleyball sweeps Battle
Helias volleyball picked up a road win Wednesday night with a three-set sweep of Battle. Check out the highlights and see the rest of Wednesday's local sports scores in the video above.
krcgtv.com
High school tennis highlights and scores September 15
New Bloomfield — Hickman continues its unbeaten season with a 7-2 victory over Capital City. Check out the video above for Thursday evening's highlights and scores!
krcgtv.com
Mother, daughter died in car crash in Hermann
A mother and daughter from Gasconade County died in a single-vehicle crash in Hermann. The crash happened Wednesday at 11:28 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Cynthia Wolf, 61, was driving east on Missouri Highway 100. She failed to stop at a stop sign at...
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting on Old Highway 63 turns self in at Boone County Jail
A Columbia man turned himself in for a shooting that happened on Old Highway 63. Columbia police were looking for Jeffrey David Tubbs since the August 31 shooting. When police got to Old Highway 63 and Gordon Street at 11:48 am on that day, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle
GASCONADE — A man was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Joshua Johnson, 41, of Bland, was riding along Route Y in Gasconade County when he lost control. Johnson's bike...
Comments / 0