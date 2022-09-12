ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City High School Homecoming spans generations

JEFFERSON CITY — The tradition of homecoming at Jefferson City High School carries on from generation to generation. Keith Wilson played on a pair of state championship teams for the Jays in 1976 and 1977. Now he spends his time at Adkins Stadium watching his grandson, Kendrick Johnson, a sophomore wide receiver and defensive back.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

MU Health Care Mexico clinic celebrates grand opening

MEXICO — The new MU Health Care clinic in Audrain County officially opened Tuesday. Dozens of dignitaries gathered in Mexico for a grand opening celebration. The new MU Health Care Urgent Care and Family Medicine Clinic opened earlier this summer. Tuesday’s event gave doctors a chance to explain the importance of their services. MU Health Care doctors joined Audrain County community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony during the clinic’s grand opening. Mexico’s South Clark Medical Building offers urgent care and family medicine. The new clinic has some old faces. Many of the clinic’s doctors are the same physicians serving the community for years including Family Medical Doctor Diane Jacobi.
MEXICO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
State
New York State
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
krcgtv.com

New driving range set to open in Linn

LINN — Officials with State Technical College of Missouri will hold a grand opening ceremony Thursday for a new driving range. State Tech partnered with Toptracer for the new range next to Osage Country Club. The range features 12 heated and covered outdoor bays. Toptracer uses high speed camera...
LINN, MO
krcgtv.com

Government agencies train to handle a nuclear accident in Moberly

Moberly, Mo. — On Wednesday, a transportation accident exercise at Norfolk Southern Railyard in Moberly allowed local emergency responders to train, assess, and improve their response actions. The scenario, in which a vehicle hit a moving railcar carrying an empty naval spent nuclear fuel container, was conducted by federal,...
MOBERLY, MO
krcgtv.com

Investigators release name of man electrocuted in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died after being electrocuted in southern Boone County Monday. Investigators said Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville died after coming into contact with a downed powerline. According to a release, the powerline was knocked...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mun Choi
krcgtv.com

Helias volleyball sweeps Battle

Helias volleyball picked up a road win Wednesday night with a three-set sweep of Battle. Check out the highlights and see the rest of Wednesday's local sports scores in the video above.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Mother, daughter died in car crash in Hermann

A mother and daughter from Gasconade County died in a single-vehicle crash in Hermann. The crash happened Wednesday at 11:28 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Cynthia Wolf, 61, was driving east on Missouri Highway 100. She failed to stop at a stop sign at...
HERMANN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreath#Missouri Task Force One#American
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle

GASCONADE — A man was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Joshua Johnson, 41, of Bland, was riding along Route Y in Gasconade County when he lost control. Johnson's bike...
BLAND, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy