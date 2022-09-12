ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home

OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in

SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
