KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
news4sanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home continues
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. A neighbor called police about a man acting erratically, firing a gun and then eventually...
news4sanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated assault outside East Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated assault. The incident occurred July 8 around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Four people transferred to hospital following major vehicle crash on the Westside
SAN ANTONIO – Three vehicles were involved in a major crash on the Westside of town. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on West Commerce Street near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. Police say four individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their Conditions are...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering her ex-husband
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman on Thursday was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of her ex-husband. Krystal Rodriguez, 37, was given a plea deal in this case. She was convicted of fatally shooting her ex-husband, Jared Rodriguez, last December inside his home in...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
news4sanantonio.com
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
